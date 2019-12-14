Several men were honored for their work and personal excellence in Lufkin at the inaugural Hospice in the Pines Legacy of Legends Luncheon on Friday.
“We, today, want to recognize the men in our community who have done tremendous things,” hospice CEO Demetress Harrell said. “It is not without great triumph, challenges and trials. But, what we know is their dedication and commitment is like none other.”
The luncheon focused on men who were able to promote and maintain positive changes and growth through their work throughout the community.
“We know that they have unveiled opportunities to cultivate change,” Harrell said. “When we look at the vision, we look at how they value service. They are men who we want today to add memories to their story.”
John Rawls and Robert Shankle were honored as veteran partners. Shankle was unable to attend but Rawls was there to receive the award.
They named Terry Garner as the Colors of Grief Recipient for 2019. The award name came from the use of water colors during the hospice’s 2019 Grief Camp and the later use of them in the SFA art museum.
Garner lost his 33-year-old daughter to cancer two years ago and is now raising his two grandchildren with his wife. He is also Harrell’s first cousin through her mother.
“He knew and recognized what it took, not only to raise them, but raise them the way his daughter would want them to be raised,” Harrell said. “He is a man that knows what it is to cry.”
They named Republican state Rep. Trent Ashby as the 2019 State Service Legend.
“We recognize that he is a man that is committed to excellence,” Harrell said. “It was a privilege to know that he stood in a gap … to make sure that we were represented well.”
She said that she knew that if he was given a job or a mission he would follow up and follow through.
“To be recognized with these true legends in our community today that are about to be introduced is a real honor for me personally,” Ashby said.
They named Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy as the 2019 Medical Service Legend for his contribution to the health and happiness of the community.
“He is a true leader and icon within our community,” Napoleon Shaw, the hospice administrative director, said. “And he has, as I would like to say, changed the game in the arena of cardiac (health).”
They also thanked him for his work to bring about the Heart Institute of East Texas and for his work to change the way East Texans live, so they live longer.
“It is an honor to receive this award but I think I want to dedicate this award to the people who I work with day in and day out,” he said. “They really deserve this award (more) than me, they make me do things.”
He also thanked his wife for pushing him to success and for making him do the right things.
They named Ed Rios as the 2019 Community Service Legend. Rios is a crossing guard at the Lufkin Middle School and is also known to some as “the waving guy,” Shaw said.
“He is someone even when you’re having a day that is not going quite well, when the children are delaying and getting up and getting dressed for school and you’re late — just driving by this gentleman will uplift your day, knowing there is someone who is always happy, always excited and always has a huge smile on their face,” Shaw said.
Harrell said Rios knew Joe Elliott and wanted to be on the same corner serving as a crossing guard. Rios also served for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring.
They named Glenn Johnson, the owner of the Lufkin Whataburger franchise, as the 2019 Business Service Legend.
“We know that that Glenn has been a businessman and a leader for our community, but what don’t always see is how much his family gives back to our community,” Harrell said.
Every month Johnson tries to give back to another business or organization in the community.
They named Jerry Highnote, a hospice board member, as the 2019 Board Service Legend. Highnote began serving on the board after having to use hospice care with his ailing wife and was later ready to help serve the organization, he said.
“He is our great friend,” Harrell said. “He comes in, he walks around, he knows no stranger. But one thing that I always get from him … is encouragement. He always is a man to lift you up.”
They also named George H. Henderson Jr. and Arthur Temple Jr. as the 2019 Philanthropic Legends posthumously for their work to build Lufkin and East Texas.
