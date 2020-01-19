Candidates vying for elected positions in Angelina County submitted their campaign finance reports to the county clerk’s office on Wednesday.
In the Angelina County sheriff’s race, Republican incumbent Greg Sanches is facing Republicans Terry Free and Bryan Holley.
In the Angelina County Precinct 1 county commissioner’s race, Republican incumbent Greg Harrison is facing Republicans Steve Allen and John Vaughn.
In the Precinct 2 constable’s race, Republican incumbent Trae Trevathan is facing Republicans Dennis Cochran and Aubrey Anders.
Sanches received $7,500 in contributions between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, $150 of which was in payments of $50 or less. He spent $3,416.12 in that time, $89.03 of which was not itemized.
On Jan. 15, 2020, his total political contributions maintained as of the last day of the reporting period were $6,235.60.
On Aug. 8, 2019, Sanches received $100 contributions from: Dean Sanches, Joan Davidson, Kent Reynolds, Larry Cawley, Shelba Harrison, Layne Thompson, Pate Fenley, Donna Seymore, Elaine Cameron and Barbara Wilkens.
Also that day, he received $200 from Renee Deal and $300 from David Brevell.
On Aug. 14, 2019, Sanches received a $100 contribution from Dusty Rhodes and a $250 contribution from Virginia Lymbery.
Harold Estes gave $1,000 to Sanches’ campaign on Nov. 6.
Alton Lenderman gave $400 to Sanches’ campaign on Nov. 8, while Rodney Paulette donated $2,500 that day.
Other 2019 contributors to Sanches’ campaign were: Cynthia Kaiser, $500 on Nov. 21; Leonard Peterson, $250 on Nov. 22; Sherman Collins, $100 on Dec. 1; Jerry Ward, $250 on Dec. 1; and Melvin Linton, $500 on Dec. 1.
During that time period, Sanches spent:
■ $200 on Aug. 20, 2019, for a radio ad on 103 The Bull.
■ $513.54 on Oct. 3, 2019, for T-shirts from Real Graphics.
■ $185 on Oct. 4, 2019, for a booth rental at The Lufkin Daily News.
■ $986.40 on Oct. 10, 2019, for shirts and hats from Real Graphics.
■ $243.80 on Oct. 14, 2019, for business and race cards from MSGPR.
■ $171.35 on Oct. 30, 2019, for shirts from Real Graphics.
■ $752 on Nov. 8, 2019, for filing fees for the Angelina County Republican Party.
■ $275 on Dec. 1, 2019, for photos from Nikki Romero.
Free received no political contributions between Aug. 9, 2019, and Jan. 15, 2020. He spent $3,498.68 in that time. He used a credit card for $1,409.59 and personal funds for $2,089.09.
During that time period, Free spent:
■ $59.77 on Aug. 16, 2019, for business cards from Vistaprint.
■ $386.46 on Aug. 18, 2019, for yard signs to Signs on the Cheap.
■ $270.08 on Aug. 27, 2019, for business cards, magnets and a vinyl sign from Kwik Kopy.
■ $25 on Sept. 5, 2019, for a Facebook ad boost.
■ $6 on Sept. 26, 2019, for a Facebook ad boost.
■ 176.34 on Oct. 29, 2019, for campaign buttons from 24HourWristbands.com.
■ $846.79 on Nov. 3, 2019, for campaign banners from BuildASign.com.
■ $53.30 on Oct. 23, 2019, for T-shirts from Jiffy Shirts.
■ $16.22 on Oct. 23, 2019, for T-shirts from Primary.com.
■ $67.66 on Oct. 29, 2019, for T-shirts from Hometown Vinyl.
■ $52.13 on Nov. 3, 2019, for T-shirts from Jiffy Shirts.
■ $8.96 on Nov. 6, 2019, for a website domain name from NameCheap.
■ $25 on Nov. 7, 2019, for a Facebook ad boost.
■ $44.65 on Nov. 8, 2019, for T-shirts and vehicle lettering from Hometown Vinyl.
■ $750 on Nov. 12, 2019, for a filing fee to the Angelina County Republican Party.
■ $252.16 on Nov. 14, 2019, to rent a room and for ice cream at Mr. Ray’s Food Court.
■ $1.89 on Nov. 26, 2019, for T-shirts and vehicle lettering from Facebook.
■ $80.91 on Dec. 8, 2019, for T-posts and stakes from Lowe’s.
■ $72.66 on Dec. 21, 2019, for T-posts from Lowe’s.
■ $118.69 on Jan. 4 for T-posts and mounting tape from Lowe’s.
■ $34.01 on Jan. 4 for mounting tape from Lowe’s.
■ $150 on Jan. 10 to pay for a credit card bill for political advertising to Capital One.
Holley received $15,058 in political contributions between Aug. 12 and Dec. 31, 2019, $2,245 of which was in payments of $50 or less. He spent $10,567.84 in that time.
On Jan. 15, 2020, his total political contributions maintained as of the last day of the reporting period were $4,490.16. He had a $50 principal on an outstanding loan he gave to himself on Jan. 15, 2020.
He also listed $119.83 in interest, credits, gains, refunds and contributions returned to the filer.
Those who contributed to him were:
■ Keslie Reece, $102 on Aug. 29, 2019.
■ On Sept. 13, 2019, Holley received contributions from: Greg Carswell, $250; Stella Holley, $750; Kristen Henley, $140; Sergio Luna, $1,100; Cytera Fritz, $102; and Summer Ford Tidwell, $60.
■ Others making campaign contributions in September 2019 were: Mike Jones, $200, Sept. 14; Bonnie Alsbrooks, $60, Sept. 16; Chris and Leslie Wade, $169, Sept. 16; Ashley Pitts, $80, Sept. 17; Tammy Holley, $180 on Sept. 17; Laura Mikael, $80, Sept. 17; Amy Kings, $80, Sept. 18; East Texas Insurance — David Mikael, $500, Sept. 18; Vanessa Holley, $100, Sept. 18; Tammi Axelson, $100, Sept. 22; Steve John Debose, $60, Sept. 24; Keistin Saucier, $100, Sept. 24; Hugh and Debbie Cowen, $500, Sept. 27; Mathew Thrash, $1,000, Sept. 27; and Zach Richey, $100, Sept. 30;
■ Holley’s October 2019 contributions came from: Don and Paula Bridges, $200, Oct. 5; Robert Russel, $100, Oct. 5; Keisha Ulrich, $80, Oct. 5; Melissa Cook, $100, Oct. 5; Kint Turney — New Com, $300, Oct. 8; Austin Christmas, $300, Oct. 9; Dillon Tobias, $1,000, Oct. 10; Sherry Hill, $100, Oct. 12; Susan Crawford, $60, Oct. 12; Davey Hill, $100, Oct. 13; East Texas Builders — Kent Childers, $100, Oct. 21; Jim Hankla, $2,000, Oct. 23; Jimmie Hill, $500, Oct. 26; Owen Locke, $100, Oct. 31; and Carter Locke, $100, Oct. 31.
■ His November and December 2019 contributions came from: Angie Williams, $500 on Nov. 9; Brandi Thomas, $100, Nov. 12; Savanah Phillips, $100, Dec. 4; Madison Winthrop, $60, Dec. 7; Guadalupe Luna, $100, Dec. 19; Alaira Sumrall, $100, Dec. 19; Joseph Sumrall, $100, Dec. 19; Roy Osburn, $600, Dec. 21; and Oats Plumbing — Natalie Oats, $200, Dec. 31.
During that time period, Holley spent:
■ Seventeen cents on Aug. 30, 2019, to set up and verify the banking account for the campaign with PayPal. That money was refunded by PayPal in two transactions the same day.
■ $25 to the Huntington Business Owners Association on Sept. 17, 2019, for a booth to sell T-shirts at the Catfish Festival.
■ $8 for a banking service fee at UBank.
■ $1,104.69 to Collective Studios on Oct. 2, 2019, for T-shirts to sell as a fundraiser.
■ $53.24 on Oct. 4, 2019, for an online order of 1,000 business cards from Morning Print Inc.
■ 77.50 to Sam’s Club on Oct. 4, 2019, for candy and water to give away at multiple events, parades and festivals.
■ $44.93 to Office Depot on Oct. 7. 2019, for an online order of campaign flyers.
■ $69.28 to Office Depot on Oct. 8. 2019, for an online order for business flyers from Office Depot.
$552.62 to Collective Studios on Oct. 8, 2019, for T-shirts to sell as a fundraiser.
■ $185 to The Lufkin Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019, for a full color ad and booth fee for the Senior Expo.
■ $44.97 refund on Oct. 15, 2019, for campaign flyers that were never received.
■ $74.69 to Dollar General on Oct. 17, 2019, for candy and booth decorations for the Fall Festival booth in Zavalla.
■ 42.84 to Sam’s Club on Oct. 18, 2019, for candy and water to give away at multiple events, parades and festivals.
■ $280.33 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. on Oct. 17, 2019, for sports water bottles.
■ $130.77 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. on Oct. 17, 2019, for advertising pens.
■ $266.30 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. on Oct. 17, 2019, for advertising/collection envelopes.
■ $328.77 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. on Oct. 17, 2019, for advertising badge and stress relievers.
■ $84.44 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. on Oct. 17, 2019, for campaign signs.
■ $330.38 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. on Oct. 17, 2019, for magnetic decals.
■ $379.47 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. on Oct. 17, 2019, for bumper stickers.
■ $80.11 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. on Oct. 17, 2019, for campaign banners.
■ $74.69 in candy and decorations returned to Dollar General on Oct. 21, 2019.
■ $500 to The Lufkin Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019, for advertising.
■ $125 to The Lufkin Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019, for advertising.
■ $8 to UBank on Nov. 5, 2019, for a banking service fee.
■ $750 to the Angelina County Republican Party on Nov. 8, 2019, for a filing fee.
■ $102.79 to Walmart for blankets and totes that were donated to a local charity on Nov. 16, 2019.
■ $3,138.17 to Pineywoods Printing for campaign signs and stakes on Dec. 1, 2019.
■ $300 to The Lufkin Daily News for advertising in the Thanksgiving Day edition on Dec. 1, 2019.
■ $323.98 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. for stress relieving badges on Dec. 1, 2019.
■ $130.77 to Halo Branded Solutions Inc. for advertising pens on Dec. 1, 2019.
■ $244.92 to Collective Studio for T-shirts to sell as a fundraiser on Dec. 1, 2019.
■ $8 to UBank on Dec. 3, 2019, for a banking service fee.
■ $100.46 to Tractor Supply for T-posts on Dec. 26, 2019.
■ $516.35 to Pineywoods Printing for campaign signs and stakes on Dec. 27, 2019.
■ 203.08 to Lowe’s for 8-foot T-posts on Dec. 30, 2019.
■ $117.62 to PayPal for a payment fee on Dec. 31, 2019.
Trevathan has received no political contributions. He spent $375 during that time, taking a personal loan to pay the filing fee to the Angelina County Republican Party to run for office.
Cochran received $600 in political contributions between Nov. 12, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019.
He took a $2,000 personal loan on Sept. 23, 2019.
Those contributing to his campaign in 2019 included: Seth Hudson, $20, Nov. 8; Shauna Rena Mettlen, $210, Nov. 12; David Cochran, $50, Nov. 19; Betty Cochran, $25, Nov. 19; Tracey Vann, $100, Dec. 11; and Leland Cochran, $200, Dec. 11.
During that time period, Cochran spent:
■ $96.34 on Oct. 15, 2019, for printing from Lufkin Printing Company.
■ $1,296.84 on Oct. 28, 2019, for printing from Lufkin Printing Company.
■ $159.13 on Nov. 27, 2019, for printing from Lufkin Printing Company.
■ $158.05 on Dec. 13, 2019, for advertising to Taylor Made Tees.
■ $357.23 on Dec. 13, 2019, for printing from Lufkin Printing Company.
Anders received $4,975 in political contributions between Aug. 23, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019, including a personal loan of $3,000. He spent $1,843.14 in that time.
Those who made contributions to him in 2019 included: Kenneth Jones, $100, Aug. 8; Jerry Whiteker, $75, Sept. 20; Khan (no last name or business listed), $1,000, Oct. 23; Albert Grumbles, $800, Oct. 31;
During that time period, Anders spent:
■ $1,1284 on Nov. 6, 2019, for advertising from Lufkin Printing Company.
■ $35.44 on Dec. 9, 2019, for advertising from Sam’s Club.
■ $173.20 on Dec. 6, 2019, for advertising from Lufkin Printing Company
Harrison received $2,700 in contributions between July 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, including $2,000 in non-monetary or in-kind political contributions. He also spent $750 from personal funds during that time.
On Jan. 15, his total political contributions as of the last day of the reporting period were $990.06. He also had $968.84 in unpaid incurred obligations: $828.11 to Real Graphics for yard signs and banners on Dec. 3, 2019, and $140.73 to Real Graphics for banners on Dec. 18, 2019.
■ Harrison received a $500 contribution from Trey Henderson on Nov. 25, 2019, and a $200 contribution from Allan Riddle on Dec. 13, 2019.
■ In addition, Hicks and Company donated a billboard sign on Nov. 18, 2019.
Harrison spent $750 on Nov. 9, 2019, to pay his filing fee to the Angelina County Republican Party.
Allen received $225 in contributions between Nov. 8, 2019, and Jan. 15. He spent $2,346.72 during that time.
On Jan. 15, his total political contributions as of the last day of the reporting period were $628.28. He had an outstanding loan of $2,750 as of Jan. 15.
Allen received contributions from Judy Clifton, $100, Dec. 31, 2019; and Cathy Vinson, $125, Jan. 11. He made a personal loan of $2,750 to his campaign on Jan. 8.
During that time, he spent:
■ $38.97 on Sept. 11, 2019, for business cards from Vista Print.
■ $1,557.75 on Sept. 19, 2019, for road and yard signs from Designer Graphics.
■ $750 on Nov. 13, 2019, for his filing fee to the Angelina County Republican Party.
The Lufkin Daily News did not receive a campaign finance report for John Vaughn.
