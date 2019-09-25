The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is serving the area in its 40th year of operation as it commemorates Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Every October, the local crisis center recognizes DVAM as it continues to provide safety and advocacy for women, children and men in East Texas who are suffering from domestic and sexual abuse. This year’s theme is “Unmasking Domestic Violence.”
“We are proud to celebrate 40 years of service to our community this year and now, more than ever, everyone has a role in taking a stand to prevent and hopefully eventually eradicate domestic violence,” said Heather Kartye, executive director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas. “Our planned activities will hopefully bring a greater understanding of domestic violence, how it affects the people and families of our community, and the role people can play in promoting safe and healthy relationships.”
In 2018, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas served 1,183 clients, gave 170 community education and prevention presentations, had 66 participants in the transitional housing program, had 32 participants in the center’s battering intervention and prevention program — eight of whom completed it — and had 655 volunteers with 8,355 hours of service.
This year’s events include the following in Angelina County.
■ Dunkin for Domestic Violence Awareness, Oct. 1 — Angelina College faculty members and area dignitaries take a plunge at a dunking booth, and a presentation of domestic violence information and statistics will be given, as well. Begins at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Angelina College Student Center.
■ Soccer games, Oct. 4 — AC soccer games, women and men at Jase Magers Soccer Field at Lufkin High School. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
■ Lunch and Learn, Oct. 7 — Learn about domestic violence awareness at the Community Services Building, Room 104 at Angelina College from 10:30-11:25 a.m.
■ Escalation Workshop, Oct. 23 — A workshop on the escalation of violence in abusive relationships at the Angelina College Student Center. Time to be determined.
■ Purple Out Day, Oct. 23 — Students and staff at Angelina College are encouraged to wear purple in reference to Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Those who take pictures during the event are encouraged to share at the Family Crisis Center of East Texas’ Facebook page.
■ An Empty Place at the Table, Oct. 30 — An exhibit on display in the foyer of Hudgins Hall at Angelina College from 10:30 a.m.-noon. The exhibit will include a table and place settings that illustrate individuals killed by their intimate partner.
■ Survivor Obstacle Course, Oct. 30 — An obstacle course made to demonstrate the struggles domestic violence and sexual assault victims endure, set in front of the Angelina College Student Center from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Refreshments will be served to participants.
Shirts for the month’s events can be purchased at the crisis center’s website, fccet.com. The cost is $12 (extended sizes cost $14 and $15) and the shirts will be available from Sept. 30-Oct. 31.
For more information, call the Family Crisis Center of East Texas at 639-1681 or visit the website.
