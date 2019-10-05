Mary King was named the 2019 Silver Spike Award recipient on Friday by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
“Since 1991, Leadership Lufkin has annually selected an outstanding graduate of the program to honor with the Silver Spike Award,” Chamber CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said.
The award is presented to a graduate who is a leader and role model in their profession, church or community; a strong positive influence and a source of encouragement to others to be actively involved in the community and make a positive difference; and an avid planner with a heart and vision for the future of Angelina County.
The award is named in memory of Butch McMullen of the Angelina & Neches River Railroad.
“This year’s recipient is a stranger to none,” Watson-Watkins said. “She is a role model, friend and leader throughout Lufkin.”
King graduated from Lufkin High School in 1979, Texas A&M University in 1983 and Leadership Lufkin in 1988. She serves as a physician liaison for Woodland Heights Medical Center.
“Consequently, she has served as an ambassador to Lufkin, ensuring that Lufkin not only has the best and brightest doctors, but that they are integrated and involved in the Lufkin community,” Watson-Watkins said.
She also contributes her time to many local organizations like the Chamber, the Junior League of Lufkin and volunteering at Brandon Elementary.
“Those of you who know me know I’m never at a loss for words, and I am, I’m truly touched,” King said. “Thank you so much. It’s such an honor to live and work and serve in our community. I can’t think of a better place to do that.”
Michael Simon, the president of Angelina College, was the luncheon speaker, discussing the goals, growth and mission of the school.
“One of the things that’s really important to a community college is that we be relevant and responsive to local business and industry and we be engaged and embedded in our community,” he said. “We are not the ivory tower. We are in this with you. Our success is dependent on our ability to help our community be successful.”
He discussed the variety of programs they have available for all types of students, ranging in interests and needs. He said the goal is to be available for students — not just rich families, but those facing career changes, just leaving high school or those just looking to move up, he said.
The college is hoping to solve the issues facing those who make too much to qualify for a Pell Grant and too little to dole out tuition money when grants or other sources of money fall through.
