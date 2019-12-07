Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres spoke about the current state of the district and its bond project at the Chamber’s First Friday luncheon Friday at Crown Colony Country Club.
“Most of my audiences are usually 16 and sassy, so you’re a little bit different,” Torres said. “Although, looking around the room, I can say I taught several of you when you were 16 and sassy, but we won’t dwell on that.”
Torres has spent more than 40 years at LISD, and it was the only job she held during her adult life, she said.
The district’s motto this year is “Choose Lufkin ISD.” It currently has 7,100 students and 1,300 employees, Torres said. She said the district is 76.9% economically disadvantaged and 61.55% at risk, according to the state measurements.
Because of its economically disadvantaged population, the district was able to apply for a program allowing all of its students to partake in free breakfast and lunch.
“This year, we went to the Community Eligibility Program, which means, in our schools, because we meet this criteria and this economically disadvantaged percentage is so high, all of our children can eat breakfast and lunch, regardless of whether or not they’ve filled out the form,” she said.
“I think next year you’re going to see that number grow significantly because what we find is that when you’re a high school student, you’re least likely to fill out that form and seek help because it’s more noticed. This way, everybody’s eating and you don’t know who is on free and reduced and who isn’t.”
Torres also talked about the $75 million bond that was passed in 2018 to rebuild the middle school, build a multi-purpose facility on the high school campus and build baseball/softball fields on the high school campus.
The district hosted a groundbreaking for the construction work on the multi-purpose facility on Oct. 25, and bids will go out for the middle school and ballfields around the end of January 2020, she said.
“One of the things we’re most proud of is the list of local vendors who won the bids for the multi-purpose facility,” Torres said. “The total for that is $3.8 million.”
That number might go up because of the number of vendors from outside Lufkin who buy supplies from Lufkin businesses. She also reminded those in attendance that the rest of the bond will be coming up for bid soon.
“My plea to local vendors is (the middle school) that’s about a $60 million project total,” she said. “That’s a three-year to a three-and-a-half-year project. Hopefully local vendors will come forward and win the bid on that.”
She touched on some of the successes the district has had including the state-winning Lufkin Panther Band, the growing number of National Merit Scholars and National Hispanic Recognition scholars and more.
“In Lufkin ISD, we have had four state championships in four different sports — baseball, football, soccer and basketball,” she said. “When you call the UIL to ask about that, they will tell you that this phenomenon has only happened three times in the state.”
She highlighted some of the district’s programs like its bilingual program and its Young Scholars program. She commended businesses and educational institutions like Lockheed Martin, Georgia-Pacific, Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin State University for their partnership with LISD.
“It is a pleasure to serve in Lufkin ISD,” Torres said. “Not very often would a little old woman be able to work in a place for 44 years.”
