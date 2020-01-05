While many are disappointed in the closure of the Red Tulip Rolling Bistro and Toffee Company’s food truck, the business owner said they still have plans for feeding Lufkin.
The company has served Lufkin for more than four years and were voted the Best Food Truck in The Lufkin Daily News’ 2019 Best of Lufkin competition. Running the food truck was something owner Darla Thomason and her children Ben and Zach Thomason and Jill Thomason Weisner — who worked in the food truck — loved.
However, after a few years, they realized the truck’s drain on the business. It was getting to the point where Thomason was unable to give her employees a raise, despite her belief that they deserved one.
“We don’t want to shut down the truck. It makes us sad,” Thomason said. “We love what we do but we can’t just keep doing something that we’re not making money with. I’ve got to make a living out of it and offer my employees an incentive to stay.”
They kept going because of the amount of community support and the hope that things would begin to improve.
“Just about the time you think you’re getting ahead, you’ll have four days of rain and no place for a customer to be unless they want to stand in the rain for their food,” Thomason said. “It hurts. It really does.”
Weisner is still struggling to process the loss of the truck, but recognizes the toll that it took on her life.
“It was so hard,” she said. “It was gloriously hard and wonderful. But it was hard work. We knew people loved us. … But there’s just so much behind it that people don’t see the cost.”
She said this taught her the importance of buying local, but is thankful for the customers who supported their business.
“It’s been a really great ride and experience with my family,” Weisner said.
The family believes they’ll be able to serve Lufkin in a way that keeps the business operational through catering, though. They’ll consolidate to the commissary they built on a property in Fairview where they already prepare much of their food.
They’ve had success as a caterer already, and are hoping to grow that customer base.
They can cater for groups from 10-125 people with the space they have available and are happy to have meals ready with a few days notice.
They are also looking at setting up a storefront in town to keep their name in sight and in mind for their already faithful customers, Thomason said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.