Angelina County Commissioners tabled a rate increase for the Angelina County Waste Management Center landfill on Tuesday.
The landfill has not increased rates in 11 years.
A possible rate increase was first discussed at the July 19 budget workshop. Those rates may now be determined at the Sept. 24 meeting.
County Judge Don Lymbery said he will be working on potential changes with Lufkin officials. The city’s landfill contract with the county renews Oct. 1.
If approved, residential rates per cubic yard would increase from $5.25 to $6, landfill manager Chuck Brook said. Commercial and animal drop-off rates would increase by 10% across the board. Tarp and tire fees will stay the same, he said.
The commissioners also:
■ Re-appointed Janice Cordray as the county auditor for a term ending Aug. 25, 2021.
■ Renewed the county’s Travellers Insurance policy. That policy provides insurance coverage for property, auto, law enforcement professional liability, employment practices liability, umbrella liability, general liability, inland marine, public officials liability and data breach/cyber liability.
■ Renewed a mutual aid agreement between the county and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments covering all 12 counties in the agency.
■ Renewed an interlocal agreement between Angelina and Lubbock County for capital cases. County Attorney Cary Kirby said this works similarly to an insurance policy. This way they can get a public defender if needed in a capital case.
■ Approved a $50,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation for the Routine Airport Maintenance Program.
■ Approved an interlocal agreement between the county and Lufkin to share the 2019 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program Award.
■ Renewed and amended a contract between the county and Burke for Mental Health Deputy services through Aug. 31, 2020. They would increase the pay for Charlotte Griffith — the deputy — and include automatic renewal periods.
■ Approved a cooperative road agreement between the county and U.S. Forest Service to build, maintain, improve or reconstruct certain forest roads.
■ Restated the employee benefit plan for 2019 because there were amendments to the plan.
■ Issued the notice of election for the Nov. 5, 2019, constitutional amendments.
■ Agreed to submit the road and bridge precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 annual road condition report for court records to be presented to the next grand jury.
Commissioners also approved the following budget amendments:
■ For indigent health care, $650 is to be transferred from office supplies to conferences and training.
■ For the maintenance department, $11,000 from repair and maintenance facilities to grounds upkeep.
■ Accept $40,000 from Oncor Electric for damages to Craft Fenley Loop Road. It will be transferred to Precinct 1 hard top roads.
