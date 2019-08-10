Kurth Memorial Library held a special celebration on Friday for Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday.
Smokey Bear was born in 1944 when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council teamed up to create a fictional character to promote fire prevention safety and awareness. His slogan became, “Only you can prevent forest fires,” in 1947. Smokey is now the nation’s longest-running public service ad campaign.
A forest fire in New Mexico’s Capitan Mountains in 1950 stranded a small, badly injured cub in a tree. He was saved by fire crews and deemed the real-life Smokey Bear. He lived out his days in the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
“Smokey has been the longest public service campaign in the U.S. history and his forest fire prevention message is very popular, we were hoping that we could engage the kids and remind them what Smokey’s message is,” Yasmir Diaz-Rohweder, the acting public affairs specialist for the National Forest and Grasslands in Texas, said.
Representatives from the Forest Service were there to teach kids about fire safety, wildlife and Smokey’s origins. Kim Marquardt read Smokey’s origin story to the kids, who were all surprised when he walked in after.
Nine-year-old Brianna Rohweder loves Smokey because he wants to protect and take care of other animals, she said.
Friday was important because: “He’s turning 75 and he protects all the animals in the forest,” she said.
Emily Willmann, 7, and her sister Brook were celebrating his birthday with their mom. They were able to go to the Capitan Mountains when Emily was 6 and see where the real-life Smokey Bear was born.
“I want to be nice to him because he got hurt in the fire,” she said.
She said the biggest things she has learned from Smokey Bear are to always stay close to family and to be careful with fire.
