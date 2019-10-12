Sales tax allocations dropped in Angelina County but increased in Lufkin in October compared to allocations from the prior year, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report taxes monthly.
Angelina County will collect $501,158 this period — down 8.73% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $5,464,498 — up 3.09%.
Lufkin will collect $1,207,861 this period — up 2.67% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $12,527,476 — up 1.29%.
Huntington, Burke and Diboll saw a decrease in allocations this month compared to a year ago. Hudson and Zavalla received more this month compared to a year ago.
Year-to-date, Huntington is the only one of the cities trailing last year’s payment.
Huntington will collect $22,255 this period — down 2.01% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $275,992 — down 9.67%.
Diboll will collect $28,573 this period — down 34.37% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $523,792 — up 5.95%.
Burke will collect $3,743 this period — down 35.87% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $40,752 — up 1.11%.
Zavalla will collect $7,912 this period — up 38.29% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $94,603 — up 2.55%.
Hudson will collect $27,432 — up 36.21% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $309,744 this period — up 19.01%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $505,686, up 5.75%; Jacksonville, $291,063, up 4.14%; Marshall, $703,399, up 4.14%; Longview, $2,682,059, up 4.06%; Texarkana, $1,283,401, down 7.77%; and Tyler, $3,664,718, up 3.54%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $154,777, up 6.86%; Houston County, $127,234, up 21.19%; Polk County, $202,729, down .76%; Sabine County, $31,562, up 13.49%; San Augustine County, $61,536, up 13.64%; San Jacinto County, $40,177, up 8.07%; and Tyler County, $58,445, down .04%.
In Texas, cities will collect $493.1 million, up 3.89% from last year, and counties will collect $48.9 million, up 1.5% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5 percent of that levy.
