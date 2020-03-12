A man accused of exposing himself in front of a child under the age of 17 has been found incompetent to stand trial.
James Tant, 60, is charged with indecency with a child — exposure. Lufkin police arrested Tant for his charge June 3, 2019. He was later transferred out of the Angelina County Jail on June 5, 2019, and returned on Oct. 11, 2019. He remained at the county jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a $25,000 bond, according to county records.
Sandra Martin, who is prosecuting Tant’s case, said Tant was recently found incompetent to stand trial. State District Judge Paul White, who is presiding over the case, has signed an order for Tant’s restoration to competence. Currently, Tant awaits transfer to the facility where experts will attempt to restore his competence.
LPD officers arrived in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue the day of Tant’s arrest after a call about a man exposing himself. An officer saw Tant at the scene standing next to a gray vehicle behind a business with his shirt off and attempting to pull his pants off, according to Tant’s arrest affidavit.
One witness showed the officer cellphone footage that appeared to show Tant at the same location with his pants and underwear pulled down and touching himself in the presence of a child under 17, the affidavit states.
