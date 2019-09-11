The affidavit regarding the arrest of former Huntington Police Chief Steven Andrew Sifford said he possessed nude photographs of an underaged female taken without her permission.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Sifford on a charge of possession of child pornography in Trinity County last week.
A woman found a blue flash drive Sifford owned plugged into her computer the morning of Aug. 5, the Llano County warrant for Sifford’s arrest states. Upon clicking on a folder labeled “calculator,” she found 20 photographs of a young woman.
The photos appeared to have been taken using a hidden camera that was placed in her bathroom facing the shower and toilet; it was clear they were candid and she was not posing for the photographs, the affidavit said.
When the date and time stamps were compared to the juvenile’s driver’s license, they found out she was 15 when the photos were taken in 2011.
Sifford served as the chief of Huntington Police from 2007 to 2010. Prior to his arrest, Sifford also received two misdemeanor charges of assault/family violence and unlawful restraint. He was terminated from his position at the Llano County Sheriff’s Office shortly after.
