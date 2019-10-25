It’s definitely the Halloween season when the fall festivals begin, and Dunbar Primary School kicked off the season right with a community fall festival, complete with music from the Crime Stoppers Band.
Families with kids of all ages came out to gather candy and play countless games. Their costumes ranged from traditional fairies and scarecrows to more modern costumes like Mario Kart and food-themed costumes like hot dogs and watermelons.
Dressed as a unicorn from head to toe, 4-year-old Julissa Bahena won multiple prizes at the corny rings game as her sister, 8-year-old Alexa Bahena, and mom, Ivonne Bahena, looked on. Julissa said she loved the games and being with her family, especially while dressed as her favorite animal.
Alexa said she loved the candy corn toss the best. She was dressed in traditional Dia de los Muertos wear. Ivonne said she enjoys getting to see teachers and other students at a fun event like this.
“They love coming out and spending time with family and friends,” she said.
The students weren’t the only ones who dressed up. Julissa excitedly pointed out teacher Amber Fontenot, who was dressed as Wonder Woman. Fontenot said her favorite part of the fall festival was seeing her current and former students together having fun.
“If you look out here, you see everybody from the whole entire campus,” she said. “It’s bringing together the entire community. It’s not just good for the kids, it’s great for everybody.”
A few booths over, the hair station could be spotted clearly by the plumes of color wafting from the heads of excited kids. Six-year-old Ladarius, 11-year-old Chris and 7-year-olds Casten and Caden Benjamin said they loved the station because they could choose their favorite colors.
“There’s lots of kids and lots of games; there’s a lot of stuff to do here,” Casten said, his orange and blue hair shining.
Next to the hair station was pumpkin bowling. Melinda Bowman watched as her grandchildren 10-year-old Kindell, 12-year-old Gavin and 7-year-old Addi tried their best to roll the less-than-round pumpkin at the pins in front of them.
“I think it’s awesome,” Kindell said. “I like how much fun I get to have with my family.”
“I like bowling,” Addi said. “It’s fun to knock down the pins.”
Melinda said she was surprised to see they were rolling an actual pumpkin.
“It’s fun seeing families here,” she said. “It’s kind of a family tradition for us.”
Back inside and down the hallway, kids were lining up to enter the den of the mad scientist. Choruses of “Ew!” “Eyeballs?” “Vampire Hearts?” and even “That actually feels nice” rang out as the students stuck their hands inside different potion bowls in the dimly lit lab.
First-grade teacher Heather Price helped put the mad scientist lab together.
“I remembered when I was little there were always Halloween parties with little things to feel and touch,” she said.
“We wanted our kids to experience the same thing, and it’s fun because they believe every little thing you tell them. So we try and convince them that these really are Frankenstein’s ears, and I went to a cave and got the bat poop myself.”
Five-year-old Payton Crocker was fascinated by the vampire hearts.
“They’re so squishy,” she said.
Payton’s mom said their family loves to attend the festivals together, and she was impressed with the creativity of this year’s event.
“It’s a tradition around Halloween,” she said. “We find something safe and community oriented, and they get to spend time with their classmates and teachers outside of a school setting.”
