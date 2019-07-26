State District Judge Paul White has ruled against a suppression hearing filed by the attorney for Bobby Woods Jr.
Woods, 21, is charged with capital murder of a person under six years of age in the 2015 drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler. His attorney, John Tunnell, requested the hearing because he believed his client had been pressured into saying he pushed the boy into the pond where he drowned.
Following four days of testimony from investigators involved in the case, a relative of Mason, a doctor who examined Woods and one of Woods’ sisters, White stated he would review the footage of Woods’ interviews with investigators before making his decision.
On Thursday, District Attorney Joe Martin said White chose to deny the suppression of Woods’ interviews for the upcoming trial.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Woods on Aug. 28, 2015, 11 days after Mason was reported missing and subsequently found dead in the pond. He has remained at the county jail since his arrest, and is currently the longest-serving inmate.
In October of 2015, ACSO arrested Woods’ then-girlfriend, Billie Jean Cuttler, on a charge of murder following accusations that she had told Woods she was pregnant and that they needed to “make room” at the home. Her attorney, Al Charanza, later clarified she was never pregnant.
The state offered Cuttler a plea bargain to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for a 20-year-prison sentence. White said he would wait to decide whether or not to accept her plea until after Woods’ trial; as part of the bargain she must give a testimony in Woods’ case.
Jury selection for Woods’ trial is set for Aug. 5, with testimony to begin Aug. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.