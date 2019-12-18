Pineywoods Community Academy hosted its annual spelling bee Tuesday, and two students came out on top.
Fifty-seven first- through eighth-graders faced off, tripping on words like “abated” and “fiercest” and nailing words like “avoid” and “generation.” Some students were confident and clear, others were more timid.
All the spellers competed at once, and the championship round went to sixth-grader Jasmin Herrera, 12, and seventh-grader Noah Collins, 12, until Jasmin slipped up on the word “opportunity.”
During the bee, the announcer commended Noah on his confident, calm demeanor.
“I wasn’t calm; it just looked like it,” Noah said. “I just had to use the bathroom, so that was my motivation.”
Noah said he thought winning was “lit,” and he is excited to attend the Kiwanis spelling bee in February.
Noah last competed in a spelling bee in the fifth grade when he misspelled the word “velcro.” He said he took a break because he was “too lazy to sign the stuff.”
“This year I just turned everything in last minute,” Noah said. “I like skipping class.”
While he said he did not study, he does read books when they are interesting, particularly funny books or books on WWII.
His advice to other aspiring spellers is “don’t screw up” and “just stay calm.”
Jasmin also will attend the Kiwanis spelling bee and spell if Noah cannot. She said she enjoyed the experience of the spelling bee.
“It showed you more of what you’re capable of,” Jasmin said. “You just have to believe in yourself.”
Breaking down the words and think about them in different ways was a new feeling, especially when spelling words she had never heard before, she said.
“It felt like something new to learn,” Jasmin said. “I wasn’t sure if ‘opportunity’ had an ‘o’ or a ‘u’ because the way you say it gives you something else in mind.”
Jasmin’s advice to other students interested in the spelling bee is to “take a deep breath, believe in yourself, know that the reason you signed up for it was because you knew you could do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.