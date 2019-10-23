Two men accused in separate sex-related charges have had their criminal trials set for next week.
Gayle William Gorden Jr., 58, is charged with prostitution/solicitation of a minor. Dakedrion Dshun Tucker, 32, is charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
Both men have had jury selections made for their separate charges, which are set to take place over the course of next week, one after the other, in state District Judge Bob Inselmann’s court.
Attorney Al Charanza is representing both men in their cases, according to county records. Assistant District Attorney Amber Bewley is prosecuting Gorden’s case, and John Peralta is prosecuting Tucker’s.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Gorden Oct. 17, 2017, following an investigation in which a special agent communicated with Gorden online. He is accused of agreeing to pay for sex with a minor.
Following the investigation, undercover agents set up a meeting place in Lufkin and waited for Gorden to arrive before taking him into custody.
Gorden posted a $25,000 bond two days after his arrest.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tucker on June 21 after a teenage girl made an outcry to Lufkin police in October of 2018. During her outcry, the girl said Tucker invited her to a party.
After the girl arrived, she said she spoke with Tucker and eventually went into his vehicle to get out of the rain, where she said Tucker exposed himself to her and touched her despite her attempts to get him to stop, the affidavit for Tucker’s arrest said.
Tucker later posted bond on July 8.
