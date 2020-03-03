Possible showers and thunderstorms in the week should give way to clear skies as the weekend nears, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.
Today’s forecast includes a 40% chance of showers during the day with a high near 73. There’s a 90% chance of rain tonight with a low around 57, according to forecasters. Gusts as high as 20 mph are possible tonight.
The possibility of showers continues Wednesday, with a 90% chance of precipitation during the day, dropping off to a 40% chance Wednesday night.
The high Wednesday is 64 and the low is around 47.
Skies are expected to clear up by Thursday for a mostly sunny day with a high near 67 and a low around 44. Friday’s forecast is sunny with a high near 68 and a low around 42.
Saturday’s forecast is mostly sunny in the day and partly cloudy at night with a high near 67 and a low around 46. The chance of rain returns Sunday, with a 20% chance coupled with a high near 69.
