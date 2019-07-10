REDLAND — Firefighters responded to a house fire that left the home severely damaged Wednesday afternoon.
The fire began about 4:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Doubletree Street. Authorities on the scene said no one appeared to be in the home when it caught fire and no one was injured. The cause of the blaze is still to be determined.
The home sustained heavy damages from the flames on its north end, where the fire appeared to be the heaviest, and the roof. The entire building had suffered damages overall from the flames and the fire burned a hole through the roof.
The Rivercrest/Redland Volunteer Fire Department, Central Volunteer Fire Department and Hudson Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
