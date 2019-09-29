Young East Texans learned about the outdoors on Saturday during the National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual JAKES Day.
JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship, which is something all members of the organization are passionate about.
This year’s event, held Saturday at the Winston Tree Farm in Nacogdoches County, was a collaboration between Lufkin’s Pineywoods Chapter and the April AWAL Chapter from Nacogdoches.
Dale Bounds, a former president and longstanding volunteer for the Pineywoods chapter, described the event as a “Youth Conservation Field Day” for children and young adults ages 6-17.
“Our mission is to show them, through different education stations, what hunting is all about and the positive effects it has on wildlife management.”
Jayleigh Weeks, 7, attended the event with her father.
She said her favorite part of the day “was shooting the BB guns,” referring to a station where attendees could practice their skills by shooting BB guns at tacked up balloons before they got to shoot real guns.
“The youth is our future,’’ said Craig White, April Awal’s former president and current Texas State Chapter president. ‘‘If we don’t have the youth involved in the outdoors and in our mission then we don’t have a future as an organization, we don’t have a future in the outdoors.”
Tables were set up at the event for children to learn different aspects of hunting.
A wildlife biologist explained the benefits hunting has on wildlife, the 4-H Club of Angelina County was teaching basic archery skills and there were different shooting stations set up to teach safe shooting techniques.
Shawn Roberts, the director of field operations for the National Wild Turkey Federation, was teaching children everything they could want to know about wild turkeys and how to hunt them.
In addition, game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department brought in their “wall of shame” to help teach children how to be ethical outdoors people and hunters.
The wall features illegal fishing equipment and various animals that were illegally killed, weapons that were recovered by game wardens and the punishments inflicted on those who committed those poaching crimes.
