The city of Lufkin recently increased water and sewer rates by 2% for the 2019-20 budget based on a recent rate study.
“It’s 2% on what they were paying for water and sewer,” Kevin Gee, the city engineering services director, said. “A rate study is done periodically to evaluate your expenses, your costs of operating and your long term plans or what you need to maintain your system in the future.”
Based on recommendations from this study, the city will raise rates by 2% for the next three years to compensate for the cost of running water and sewer.
A 2% increase means residential water rates within city limits are: for the first 2,000 gallons, $13.53; for the next 8,000 gallons, $3.47 per 1,000; above 10,000 gallons, $4.01 per 1,000.
For residential sewer rates, it means: the minimum charge is $12.23 for 2,000 gallons; for 2,000 gallons or higher it’s $3.96 per 1,000; and for 20,000 gallons (the maximum billing) it’s $83.51.
Residential water rates outside city limits would be: for the first 2,000 gallons, $20.29; for the next 8,000 gallons, $5.20 per 1,000; and above 10,000 gallons, $6.02 per 1,000.
Residential water rates for the Burke Water Service area would be: for the first 2,000 gallons, $22.99; for the next 8,000 gallons, $5.92 per 1,000; and above 10,000 gallons, $6.81 per 1,000.
Commercial and industrial water and sewer rates also will go up.
“There are a certain amount of assumptions when looking at future costs, future debt, future projects, needs, you’re making assumptions,” he said.
Because of that, they will have another study in five to six years to determine if the rate was appropriate for what they thought and to set the next rates for the coming years, he said.
