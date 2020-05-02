Lufkin police arrested two men and charged one with biting a female officer and the other with punching a male officer while they responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Paul Street at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Officers were sent to the home in reference to a disturbance involving a reportedly intoxicated man described as “out of control” who was trying to leave the residence. Police dispatchers told officers the man said he was going to fight them when they arrived, according to a Lufkin Police Department report.
Officers heard yelling from a house in the back of the property upon arrival. Once inside, officers saw several people holding down Carlos Fernandez, 21, of Lufkin, who was identified by his sister, the report stated.
Officers asked the men who were holding him down to step away, and officer Jennifer Payne identified herself and told Carlos they were not going to hurt him but were going to place restraints on him so that no one would get injured. He refused to give officers his hands and began resisting them by pulling his arms away and kicking at them, according to the report.
One officer was able to place one of Carlos’ hands in a handcuff, but could not free his other hand from what he was holding on to. At that point, officer Cade Westbrook ordered Carlos to give officers his hands or they would use a “drive-stun” pain-compliance technique on him with a Taser.
Carlos then began kicking the officers and kicked Westbrook in the face, the report stated.
Payne laid her body weight on the top region of Carlos’ body while Westbrook grabbed his legs. At that point, the officers began to radio for assistance.
After Carlos refused to give his free hand to the officers, Westbrook “drive-stunned” him with a Taser in an attempt to gain compliance, the report states.
While this occurred, Enrique Fernandez, 51, of Lufkin, attempted to take Westbrook’s Taser by pulling him by the arm. Westbrook ordered Enrique to let him go, at which point Enrique let go of the officer’s arm and punched him in the head, according to the report.
Westbrook felt his head rock back and turned around to address Enrique but was unable to get up due to Carlos continuing to resist Payne, the report stated. Once Westbrook got him into view again, Enrique was being pulled away by another man. Westbrook at that point was unable to help Payne in attempting to safely handcuff Carlos due to Enrique interfering with his official duties, according to the report.
At some point, Carlos bit Payne on the under part of her triceps, breaking the skin and causing her pain, the report stated.
Additional officers arrived, removed Carlos from the floor and escorted him to the couch. Several officers were eventually able to get him into handcuffs after he continued to resist, kicking and throwing one of his arms. During that time, Westbrook covered Enrique and the man who pulled him away with his Taser.
After Carlos was placed into handcuffs, Westbrook placed Enrique into handcuffs and he was escorted out of the house by officers.
Payne went to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial to have her blood drawn and have the open-flesh injury cleaned.
Carlos is charged with assaulting a police officer and his bond has been set at $200,000. Enrique’s bond was set at $175,000 for a charge of obstruction or retaliation, $300,000 for a charge of assaulting a peace officer and $150,000 for attempting to take a weapon from an officer.
The two men remained in the Angelina County Jail as of late Saturday.
