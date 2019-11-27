HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council honored Integra Insurance Services for winning Angelina County’s 2019 Small Business of the Year award at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The award was originally presented at the Texas Forest Country Partnership’s summit on Nov. 13, but the council wanted to take the time to personally recognize the company, as well, city manager Bill Stewart said.
“Because they’re here and because of what they’ve done for our community — there are numerous things that they’ve been involved in, numerous things they’ve done for not just our community for a whole but primarily for our young people — we thought it would be good to recognize them tonight,” Stewart said.
Mayor Frank Harris thanked the company for looking after everyone in the community and presented a plaque to owner Melody Lowery.
“It’s an honor, very special to us, that somebody recognizes us because we are a small town and small business,” Lowery said. “We believe the people believed in us, and to me, that’s saying we are doing a good job.”
Animal Control Code Enforcement Officer Tiffani Terry was recognized as employee of the month during the meeting, as well.
“We thank you so much,” Harris said.
“Tiffani has been with us just over a year, and prior to coming back home to Huntington, she served in the U.S. Navy,” Stewart said. “We appreciate what she’s doing here but also appreciate her military service.”
Terry said the recognition was unexpected, but she was excited.
“I love working for the city,” she said. “Every job has its ups and downs, but this one is mostly ups. I enjoy the connection with the community I get with this job.”
Police chief Bobby Epperly introduced new hire, officer Nichole McLean, to the council. He said McLean has been with the department for about 90 days now, and she works the night shift.
The council also voted to cancel the December council meeting because it would fall on Christmas Eve and there is not much business to take care of during this time of year. If any business arises, the council will call a special meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.