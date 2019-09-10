The Huntington City Council is considering a 55-cent per $100 valuation tax rate for the 2020 budget.
The council held a specially called meeting to conduct a public forum regarding the rate Monday evening. This is the same rate as was proposed last year.
It would generate an additional $3,500 — including new properties added to the tax roll. However, the budget is actually $2,669 less than was approved for 2019.
This year the council is looking at a budget of $3,377,602 to cover all expenses. Last year it was $3,380,271.
“It will do what we need it to do and we will spend less doing it,” City Manager Bill Stewart said.
The council also considered a potential grant/loan from the Texas Water Development Board. The city is currently ranked 16th on the list of those in need, as was determined by the board, Ben Rosenberg, with U.S. Capital Advisors, said.
It is high enough on the list to be considered for a loan that could have up to 50% forgiven by the state. Rosenberg said if the city had an $8 million project it could potentially only be required to pay $4 million.
The city would also be locked into a low interest rate — about .82% depending on various factors.
However, it is not guaranteed a loan or the 50% forgiveness. It depends on what the cities or counties above Huntington do, Rosenberg said.
The city is currently paying off loans, but as their financial advisor, Rosenberg said it would likely be able to afford one if wanted. The deadline to apply is Sept. 27, so the council will be deciding this in the next few weeks.
The council also approved a resolution in support of keeping the Regional Review Committees in the Texas Community Development Block Grant program with the Texas Department of Agriculture. This resolution was recently signed by the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.