Downtown Lufkin has a new piece of art, and this time it’s interactive.
“We are excited for the opportunity to enhance our downtown and look forward to driving tourism to Lufkin,” said Brant Lee, director of convention services.
The multi-colored installation created by East Texas artist Jeffie Brewer has the Lufkin letters with the “I” missing.
“Lufkin is a unique city with lots of pride for historically promoting Lufkin,” Lee said. “We are happy to provide a showcase to show your love for Lufkin in downtown Lufkin and be the ‘I’ in why I love Lufkin.”
Data collected from modern technology suggest that interactive art projects produce two thirds of cultural tourism. Lee said this is seen in many larger cities.
Brewer has been creating art and teaching art for more than 20 years. The Lufkin sculpture is in his signature color palette.
“I have always enjoyed the act of making, and if it brings joy to someone else, I’m happy,” he said. “I’ve always had this philosophy of trying to bring more people into the arts. Making things that are colorful and bright or more representational of things people can grasp helps do that.”
The Main Street Lufkin Facebook page is posting pictures with the art installation. To have your picture featured, use the hashtag #ILOVELUFKIN.
