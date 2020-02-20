Angelina Community Theatre will perform “Revival: Proverbs 22:6” starting tonight at 7 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1836.
The musical, an original work of ACT president/artistic director Don Wilson Glenn, is one he wrote about his time growing up with his grandmother, who made Glenn, his brothers and all of their children and grandchildren go to church.
“I think the universal part of it is we’re celebrating that’s based in the African-American tradition of going to church — all of those rituals and pageantries of wearing the hats and the colorful ties — all of that is sort of blending into how we’ve recaptured our African roots and made those roots American and made those American roots African American roots,” Glenn said.
“I’m hoping when people leave the theater, they’re going to also say, that was something that touched me because it was so human, so universal. It is a testament to everyone’s faith that God almighty is real.”
Glenn said his grandmother had a wonderful way of surviving and giving out pearls of wisdom on survival and love.
“She instilled in me that if I passed on love to my brothers and sisters, then the world would be a better place. No matter how bad or how gloomy it gets, you can pass on some love,” he said.
The play was originally written during Glenn’s time at Angelina College. Since then, he has added to and modified the play as he has grown.
“I was able to incorporate a lot of new things in the play because I got older and I understand a lot more about her teachings and about life and about what you go through to become an adult,” he said.
Without spoiling anything, Glenn said he is so pleased with the ending because 20 years ago, he was celebrating something that didn’t happen; 20 years later, he’s able to celebrate something that did happen in a very joyful way.
“It’s a very wonderful piece for the whole family,” he said. “The older people are going to have a night of nostalgia. For the younger people, this is going to be a great piece to watch because of the energy. It’s something they may recognize on stage that their grandmother told them.
