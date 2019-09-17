Students in Sudie Harper’s eighth-grade English Language Arts class held a trial for the narrator of Edgar Allen Poe’s “A Tell-Tale Heart.”
The short story tells the tale of an unnamed narrator who insists upon his sanity after murdering an old man with a “vulture eye.” The narrator is caught after being tormented by hearing the beating heart of the man under the floorboards.
After reading the story, the students’ job was to assume a role and hold a trial determining the guilt or insanity of the narrator.
“A key buzzword in eighth-grade ELA is analyze,” Harper said. “This is the best way to analyze this particular story. It got all the kids involved. They came up with their own questions, and I think it worked.”
The head prosecutor, played by Alexus Renfro, began by questioning the narrator, played by Haylie Dorcz. She asked the narrator what it was about the eye that bothered her so much.
“’He had an eye of a vulture, a pale blue eye, with a film over it,’” Haylie said, reading from her “statement,” or the text of the short story. “’Whenever it fell upon me, my blood ran cold; and so by degrees, very gradually, I made up my mind to take the life of the old man and thus rid myself of the eye forever.’”
Alexus asserted that killing someone with meticulous precision (cutting up a body and hiding it under the floorboards) could be done by a person without sanity.
“You just said you knew it was his eye, so why does your statement say you ‘think’ it was his eye? Why are you changing? Are you trying to go to a nice mental institution and maybe get out in a few years?” Alexus asked.
The defense’s questions centered around the relationship of the narrator to the old man.
“You said you loved the old man, that he had never wronged you,” said Timothy Huval, playing the defendant’s attorney. “Did you have any desire for his death other than his eye?”
The narrator answered no.
The prosecution and defense then questioned the officer, played by Halli Hunt, who responded to a call from neighbors reporting a loud noise and arrested the defendant. The second attorney for the prosecution, played by Noah Pavlic, asked the officer how the narrator seemed when the officer responded.
“I would very much like to ask you, how did the defendant seem? How did he act? Did he act of a man with a stable mental thought? Did he seem rational to you?” Pavlic asked.
The officer answered that he did, in fact, seem rational. The second attorney for the defense, played by Mason Dugger, focused on the fact that the old man’s treasures were not disturbed.
The judge then released the jury to deliberate, and they returned with a guilty verdict.
The trial experience gave Haylie insight into how Poe wrote his novels relying on his emotions and background and how the narrator could have felt in that position.
“If I committed a crime in real life and had to do that, that was scary,” Haylie said. “I was badgered up there with Alexus questioning me. It would be really scary with a real lawyer.”
Making a case was difficult, Alexus said.
“In the story, it does say that he was insane, so to prove otherwise, I had to pull from a story that said something completely against what I was trying to prove,” Alexus said. “You had to prove to people that what you were saying was the truth, get inside their heads and make them believe that you were right.”
While playing the officer, Halli said she had to dig deeper into her character and provide more information than the story did.
“It was cool how I got to be in the story,” she said. “I think I learned that someone’s going to figure out something, one way or another.”
Harper said the trial was a success, and she would love to try it again next year, depending on her material.
