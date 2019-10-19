Hudson native Mary Catherine Beard was one of two students at Mississippi State University and 52 students nationwide to receive the Astronaut Scholarship.
“Receiving the Astronaut Scholarship is a major blessing, and I was blown away after meeting the other students at the conference in D.C.,” said Beard. “I’m especially grateful for my research adviser, Dr. Lauren Priddy, for letting me become a part of her lab group and giving me the space to grow, not just as a researcher, but as a person.”
Beard and the others were named to the 2019 Astronaut Scholar Class by the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, which was established in 1984 by former NASA astronauts to fund the nation’s brightest college students in science, technology, engineering and math.
In order to apply for the scholarship, she had to turn in her CV, fill out an application, write a personal statement, have an extensive research background and some sort of community outreach. She is currently involved in an engineering outreach program primarily working with younger girls interested in STEM.
As she was being interviewed for the program, Beard was told that not many women apply for this scholarship. She said she didn’t know if it was because they weren’t interested or they didn’t feel qualified for the program, but she encouraged other girls and women to be themselves and pursue what they are passionate about, regardless of who thinks they can or can’t do it.
“It doesn’t matter how unqualified you feel in the beginning because you really learn along the way,” she said. “Some people are always going to feel like you are too loud, too bossy or too bold. Not everyone is going to agree with you, but at the end of the day, if it’s helping you get to your end goal, then it doesn’t really matter what people are saying.”
Beard is the first female student at MSU to receive the Astronaut Scholarship.
“I’m really pumped to be the first female from MSU to receive the Astronaut Scholarship because I want it to help other girls feel qualified to apply,” she added. “Science and engineering is not a men’s club, and I hope that this helps chip away at that stigma.”
She said she is also very proud to be representing her hometown in East Texas, and she hopes that people from around the country realize that it doesn’t matter where they come from. They can do great things if they set their minds to it.
“I’m really glad that I grew up in Lufkin,” she said. “I went to Hudson, so I went to a pretty small school, and I got a lot of personalized academic attention that helped me prepare myself for the collegiate level, and I had a lot of friends and mentors from home who always supported me and believed in me.”
After obtaining her degree in biomedical engineering, Beard plans on attending veterinarian school at MSU.
Beard and fellow MSU student Jacob Easley will be recognized on campus from 3:30-5 p.m. on Oct. 29 alongside astronaut Fred Gregory, a former NASA deputy administrator, test pilot, manager of flight safety programs and launch support operations.
