Jerry’s Tire Shop in Huntington and Angelina Federal Employees Credit Union in Lufkin have come together to help a local child with a rare disease and his family in their fight.
Four-year-old Connal Gaston, of Lufkin, was diagnosed with MPSII, otherwise known as Hunter syndrome.
“It’s very rare, affects around 500 boys in the U.S.,” Connal’s mother, Dee Ann Gaston, said. “I think there may be two girls with it in the U.S. It mostly affects boys.”
Dee Ann said her son is missing enzymes that eliminate the waste in the body, so it builds up. Hunter syndrome has no cure, and Connal must undergo weekly infusions that take about four hours each to help slow the progression.
Connal was born with the disease, and diagnosed at 2 years old. Since, he has required continued treatment, and will be going to Minnesota for several months for a stem-cell transplant to help slow the progression of the disease and increase Connal’s quality of life.
“When Connal was first diagnosed, we went to Houston once a week for infusions,” Dee Ann said. “Since he’s been diagnosed, Connal has had multiple surgeries, many procedures, has a port that has to be accessed once a week. Once a week I have to hold my child down while he screams and cries for the infusion. That’s why we hope with the stem cells he won’t need the infusions any more.”
As the amount of families fighting Hunter syndrome is low, Dee Ann said many know one another and have become something of a family themselves.
“We’re a small community that has it,” she said. “We’re like another family, because only they know what it’s like to go through it.”
The constant trips and treatments weigh on the family’s financials, as well. That’s where the local businesses have stepped in to raise support.
Jerry’s Tire Shop will donate $50 to the Gaston family for every customer who purchases a set of four new tires and mentions the family and the donation until Feb. 20. The tire shop also will be offering tickets, along with Angelina Federal Employees Credit Union, for a “Basket of Love” gift basket through Feb. 12. Each ticket is $5.
“We’re going to be giving away two gift baskets,” said Carla Laird Kelley, president of the credit union. “There’s going to be one large basket and one alternate basket.”
The large basket has an estimated value of more than $1,300 and includes goods such as gift cards, massages and manicures. Numerous businesses that do business with the credit union contributed to help make the basket possible.
Kelley said the credit union and subsequently Jerry’s Tire Shop began to assist the Gaston family after learning of the struggles Dee Ann and Connal faced. Dee Ann is a member of the credit union.
“We started out looking into ways to help her because this is going to be a financial burden on our family,” Kelley said. “We got to together and said, ‘OK, how can we help this mother?’”
In addition to the Basket of Love and tire shop fundraiser, a bake sale and brown bag lunch will take place today at the credit union. All proceeds will benefit the Gaston family.
“The community has been so helpful in donations,” Kelley said. “Whenever something happens, we stand together.
“We’re just trying to help this family. It’s going to be very costly being away from home for four months.”
Kelley is also planning another benefit for the Gastons with another raffle for a basket filled with goods more oriented toward men in March.
Dee Ann has been thankful for the support her family has received.
“I’m amazed. I mean, I’m overwhelmed by it and very appreciative of it,” she said. “Really, just thank you. We appreciate it, the love, the support, the prayers.”
For more information on the fundraisers for Connal, contact Jerry’s Tire Shop at 876-4041, the credit union at 632-7691 or visit the Fight for Connal page on Facebook.
