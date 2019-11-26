Temperatures are expected to be slightly lower as a chance of rain persists through the week.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office has issued a hazardous weather outlook that notes two storm systems are expected to pass through the area. The first is set to arrive late today and end by early Wednesday morning; the second system is expected to arrive on Thanksgiving and persist through Saturday.
Today’s forecast has a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the day and early night, then a 40% chance of showers later in the night and early Wednesday morning. The high is 78 and the low is around 52.
Wednesday’s forecast is partly sunny in the day and a 30% chance of showers late at night and after midnight. The high is 63 and the low is around 50.
Thursday’s forecast shows a 40% chance of showers in the day and 50% in the night, coupled with a high near 66 and a low around 61. Friday’s forecast has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and a 50% chance in the night with a high near 76 and a low around 64.
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Saturday with a 60% chance in the day with a high near 74. There’s a 30% chance of showers in the night with a low around 46. Sunday’s early forecast is sunny with a high near 60.
