With the Sam Rayburn Reservoir’s construction, a new bridge was needed to keep Angelina and San Augustine counties connected.
The Texas Department of Transportation tackled the problem with the construction of the state Highway 147 Bridge.
“Obviously the lake was going in, so we needed the bridge to go across the Angelina River there,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT Lufkin district spokeswoman. “It’s maintained like any other bridge is. It goes on inspections every two years. If there’s anything to be done, then that’s planned maintenance for it.”
Construstion on the bridge began on Aug. 29, 1957, with F&C Engineering Company contracted for the work. The 8,050-foot bridge project cost roughly $58,109.31. It was designed in conjunction to where the river runs.
Prior to the completion of the state Highway 147 Bridge, Zavalla and Broaddus did not appear to have such a straightforward path connecting them.
“The road probably did not follow the same path as the bridge, if there was one,” Oaks said. “It could have been a dirt road. We can’t determine that. This project was awarded by the Corps of Engineers and was titled as ‘the relocation of State Highway 147 McGee Bend Dam and Reservoir,’ so that tells us that the roadway was not likely at this location.”
Despite the many decades since the completion of the bridge, no major issues have arisen regarding it.
“It’s an amazingly good bridge, and has lasted all these years with no problems,” Oaks said.
“TxDOT bridge inspectors look at the overall condition of the bridge including the condition of the columns, the bridge deck, abutments, railing and any other areas that may be subject to wear from traffic or the elements. Because not every bridge is the same, the features that are inspected can differ from one structure to the next.”
