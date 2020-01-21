Midweek showers will give way to mostly clear skies just in time for the weekend, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Today’s forecast calls for increasingly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain, forecasters said. Today’s high will be 52, with a low of 36.
The probability of shower’s increases on Wednesday, with an 80% chance of rain during the day and a 100% chance Wednesday night, forecasters said. The high for the day will be 49, with a low of about 44.
There is a 70% chance of showers Thursday morning, tapering off as the day progresses, according to the National Weather Service. The probability of rain at noon Thursday drops to 40%, and continues to decrease to about 10% before midnight. The high will be 59, with a low of 38, forecasters said.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies during the day and mostly clear skies that night. The high will be 58, with a low of about 37.
The forecast for Saturday and Sunday also calls for sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s high will be neare 62, with a low near 41. Sunday’s high should be about 65.
