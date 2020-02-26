HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council is deliberating whether to apply for both a grant and loan from the Texas Water Development Board to improve the city’s wastewater system.
The board has said they would give the city an $8 million loan, with 50% of that being forgiven and the rest being interest-free. The rest could be paid over the next 30 years, and the city currently has the capacity to make those payments, Ben Rosenberg, the city’s financial consultant, said.
Mark Mann, with Schaumberg and Polk Inc., who is helping the city with this decision, told the council that he’d want to work with the city workers to determine what areas of the system needed the most work. He discussed fixing lift systems or lines throughout town, but said it would come down to working with the city.
The city has until the board’s next meeting on March 12 to decide.
The council also approved a $25 a day fee for food trucks and a $100 annual fee for people wanting to stay or come back — with the option to renew for $25 a year after the first year. This does not include nonprofits or fundraisers.
City manager Bill Stewart brought the idea forward to the council, recommending $25 a day for food truck or temporary vendors and requiring registration. This would give the city a chance to get to know who’s selling in the city and better regulate permits.
The council thought this might be too much and decided to include the $100 annual fee for trucks making multiple returns to Huntington. This is similar to what the city of Lufkin currently does, Huntington city secretary Julie Davis said.
Lufkin has a $100 annual fee with an opportunity to pay $25 a year after that if renewed within 30 days of the year’s expiration, she said.
In other business, the council also:
■ Adopted a resolution supporting the Texas Comptroller’s amendments to the sales tax code to say online vendors are responsible for collecting the local sales tax based on the location where the order is shipped or delivered.
■ Canceled the May 2020 election due to there being no opposed races.
■ Updated the employee handbook.
