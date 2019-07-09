The Central Independent School District Board of Trustees finalized the contract for Justin Risner, named the superintendent of schools, during Monday’s meeting.
In mid-to-late June, Risner was narrowed down as the sole finalist for the position with a 6-1 vote, with Kevin Dickinson against. On Monday, the board voted the same way.
Details regarding Risner’s contract will be released at a later date.
“I’m very excited about the future,” Risner said. “I’ve been here 15 years at Central. I’m very excited to be a part of this community.”
His goals for the coming years include raising expectations of students in testing and extracurriculars. He wants every student to have an extracurricular, organization or academic group they are part of.
“Just overall, in academics, I’m wanting kids to show the growth in everything they do in the classroom and outside,” he said.
He said the school has a great staff and they need to continue to increase the amount of support they give while hiring new staff that will beat expectations.
“Teacher retention is a big thing in every school in Texas right now,” he said. “House Bill 3 will help us get the teachers the pay raise they need, but also in keeping teachers engaged and employed in the profession they chose.”
The school needs to continue to match the needs of its students, as well, he said. Central ISD needs to remember that it’s in the 21st century and, as such, must provide its students the tools they need to succeed, he said.
“Whether that’s adding more college classes or more classes here to make sure our curriculum is challenging them,” he said. “Just staying ahead is going to be a big challenge as we move forward.”
“We’re excited,” said Brant Lee, president of the board. “He’s got 15 years of experience at Central ISD and he’s worn many hats. He’s been in the classroom, he’s been an administrator and he’s taken all of those steps to get to this spot. We’re excited for the journey we’re planning to start together.”
Trustees unanimously agreed to end the contract of the school’s previous superintendent, Allen Garner.
In other business, trustees also tabled the discussion of changes to be made for the cafeteria charge accounts offered to the student body. The subject was brought up due to $912 in delinquent payments from students across all campuses. Trustees want to spend the next few weeks creating a solid solution to overdue accounts.
