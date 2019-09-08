Diboll ISD is looking for community, business and parent members for its District Improvement Committee.
Every district has to have a DIC, and the members rotate for two-year terms. Assistant Superintendent Daniel López said the committee is responsible for reviewing student performance, developing a needs assessment based on student data, and coming up with goals for the district, along with strategies it will use to meet those goals.
The goals are oriented around student performance and the state agency’s four strategic priorities:
■ Recruit, support, retain teachers and principals.
■ Build a foundation of reading and math.
■ Connect high school to career and college.
■ Improve low-performing schools.
“The District Improvement Committee will keep us focused on the things that are important, keeping the main thing the main thing, and they will review all our plans,” López said.
The DIC is also made up of teachers, principals, instructional specialists and support staff from all campuses to provide accurate representation while working with input from the business owners, community members and parents who also have a stake in the success of the schools.
“They don’t come up with bad recommendations,” López said. “It’s really interesting to watch when you get that many talented people from across the district and they all have a little bit of input and they all talk together.”
Coming together and realizing everyone is working toward the same goal is inspiring, López said.
The DIC is not a policy committee, but it is a spark for new policy. For example, business owners have said they need students to graduate with soft skills and a teachable spirit.
“They are the enzyme, the spark plug, the catalyst that gets things going,” López said. “Last year they initiated a look into becoming a District of Innovation. All of the other districts in Angelina County are Districts of Innovation. We want to do something different than just start a little bit earlier. We want to be really innovative. That’s one of the charges we’ll talk about at our first meeting.”
The first meeting will be at the end of September, and members will be committing to three to four meetings per year. The only cost associated with the committee is the time commitment.
