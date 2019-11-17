Lufkin community members gathered for a Thanksgiving meal at J.D.’s Center of Hope on Saturday.
The Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Feast was created to bring the community together, center director Stephanie Olford said. They encouraged everyone to wear their pajamas and play one of the many games set up.
“I look forward to this,” Olford said. “To see them come out, eat and enjoy one another. The laughter — some of them haven’t seen each other in a while even though they live in Lufkin. We are grateful that we get to do this and for all the foundations that help us.”
Set-up started early Saturday morning as the volunteer cooks put together the entirely home-cooked meal, volunteer April Murphy said.
“We just do this because this is what we love to do,” she said. “We love to get together, as a community. We can’t build each other up if we don’t communicate and talk to each other.”
Maddlan Shevon-Washington was there to enjoy the food and camaraderie. She has come to the event for several years now.
“It just gets greater and greater,” she said. “The best part about it is being in fellowship with everybody. There are games and stuff like that — not to mention that the food is good, as well.”
She thinks this is a great way to have really good, clean fun.
They also put boxes together with enough food to last several days that attendees could take home after the festivities.
“You’ve got a turkey, chicken, pork chops and ground beef are all in there,” she said. “Then you’ve got potatoes, canned goods, stuffing. … It’s enough that it’s going to last them not just a day, but a couple of days or even a month.”
They’ve done this for about seven years — as long as the center has been open, Olford said.
“The community is very supportive of us,” she said.
The center has continually received help from different organizations all over the county, including the United Way of Angelina County, to put on events like this. The center also offers a bi-monthly food pantry, quilting classes, tutoring, after-school programs, daycare, lock-ins and trips for kids in the community, among myriad other programs.
“I can truly say that through all the years we have been here, (the community) has really supported us,” she said.
The center is next looking forward to the Masquerade Ball that’s coming up on Jan. 26, 2020. Men and women will dress to the nines and wear masks to a ball. Tickets are $15 for a single person or $25 for a couple.
