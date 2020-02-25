Angelina College trustees have named Lynne Haney, president of Lufkin Coca-Cola Bottling Company, to replace former board member Tim Stacy.
“Lynne and her company have a long history of supporting schools and education at all levels in Angelina County,” Angelina College President Michael Simon said. “I am confident her commitment to the college’s success and her business acumen will serve Angelina College and the board well.”
Lufkin Coca-Cola Bottling Company is the oldest incorporated business currently operating in Angelina County and has been owned and operated by Haney’s family since 1911, according to a press release from the college. The company is one of only seven 100% female-owned Coca-Cola bottlers in the U.S.
Haney will replace Stacy, who resigned from the board last Monday when his daughter-in-law applied for a position with the college. Stacy served as a trustee from 2010-20 and as president from 2015-17.
During Stacy’s tenure on the board, Angelina College invested significantly in technology and workforce programs, expanded online course and degree offerings, and supported numerous economic development initiatives, a press release from the college reads.
“I deeply appreciate the service Tim has provided the college and the role he’s played on the board of trustees — in particular, his perspective in manufacturing,” Simon said. “He has provided leadership to help the college best serve students who are interested in manufacturing careers, and he has facilitated relationships with regional employers to help AC meet the human capital needs of East Texas.
‘‘Tim’s personal values and commitment to student success inspired the college and feeds our passion helping people in East Texas reach their full potential.”
