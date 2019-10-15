Lufkin police arrested a woman Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated and assault of a public servant after she reportedly bit an officer.
Officers arrested Angela Nerren, 50, of Lufkin, Sunday night after her vehicle went off road and struck the corner of a home in the 700 block of Jones Street, according to a Lufkin police report. No one appeared to be injured in the crash, and officers found Nerren still sitting in her vehicle upon arriving.
Nerren told one of the officers she had been struck by another vehicle on the passenger side of her own, which led to the crash. However, the officer noted her vehicle did not appear to have any damage on its passenger side, the report states. As Nerren spoke, the officer noticed she was showing signs of intoxication, such as slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
The officer had Nerren leave the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests. She began to lose her balance after she got out of the car, but followed the officer otherwise, the report states. During the testing, the officer noted a few clues that suggested Nerren was intoxicated. She was unable to perform some of the testing as her foot was injured, she said.
Due to the clues suggesting intoxication, the officer placed Nerren under arrest and put her in the back of the patrol car. There, she began to kick the window, the report states. Officers told her to stop before transporting her to the Angelina County Jail; she continued to kick the window of the vehicle, according to the report.
At the jail, Nerren continued to fight with guards and bit one of the jailers on the leg, the report states. The extent of the jailer’s injury was unknown late Monday.
Officers tried to question Nerren in the jail, but she didn’t listen and continually screamed, the report states. Later, an officer read the Statutory Warning to her, only for her to continue to scream. She also refused to give a breath specimen.
A warrant was obtained for a sample of Nerren’s blood and she was taken to CHI St. Like’s Health-Memorial to have it drawn. Afterward, she was booked in the jail. She later posted a $51,500 total bond and was released Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.