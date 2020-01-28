Age: 17
School: Huntington High School
College/professional plans: Attend Stephen F. Austin State University for graphic design or education
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? At the Big Sandy tournament last year, we were playing basketball against Woodville. Someone passed the ball to Katlin, and she took off running without dribbling.
Favorite form of social media? Why? TikTok because they are fun to make with my little sister.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? The instrumental version of “Heartbeats” by José Gonzalez because it makes me think of all the good memories we’ve made.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? There should be a wider variety of things to choose from, rather than the same thing.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? It’s a small town with one red light where everyone knows everyone.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes. High school has taught me a lot about who I am and the person I want to become. I’ve definitely grown into a stronger and wiser person.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? The way people view each other. There is so much hatred in the world. People should learn to celebrate differences and spread love.
What advice would you give your freshman self? There is no need to stress or tire yourself out. Take a break every once in a while.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Coach Brookshire. She not only pushes me in sports but in school, too. She holds me to a higher standard and makes sure I do what needs to be done. I know if I need anything, she is who I can come to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.