Nathan Woody Gann, 94, died on Sept. 24, leaving a legacy of hard work, education and fond memories from his descendants.
“One of the things I was most impressed with him by and that should be remembered is that he helped,” said his son, Tom Gann. “There are a lot of people in this town he helped.”
Woody Gann is well known for his many enterprises and for being a man who’s word anyone could trust, his son and granddaughter, Laura Virginia, said. He was a historian, businessman and civic leader — his company Woody’s Toys Inc. is still well remembered in the South.
He married Berta Marie Williams Gann when they were around 16 and 17 and were together for 64 years, until Berta Gann passed.
“He grew up in this area and married a local girl with family permission — well, at least 50% of family permission,” Tom Gann said. “My grandmother on my mother’s side never agreed to it but my granddaddy did.”
He served in the Texas State Guard when he was 17, then joined the Army Air Corps when he was old enough. He lived in Salt Lake City with Berta and their oldest daughter until his Berta was ready to have Tom. He was called to serve in the Air Corps during the Korean War.
Tom Gann said growing up with Woody Gann as a father meant lots of time traveling, dancing and playing.
“I literally did grow up with him, almost,” he said. “He was a very caring father. He was a Sunday school teacher in Mississippi and he took the Sunday school class to New Orleans. He was always an exciting person because he did things totally unusually.”
By the time Tom Gann was 21 he had visited 48 states several times. His sister, Natalie Gann Crowson, said the same.
“Daddy tried to take us to as many states in the U.S. as he could,” she said. “Until August. I had only not been to two states. It was big for Dad to take us places.”
She made it to Oregon and Washington state by the time he passed.
She remembers many times when, because she was the youngest child, she was stuck sitting in the middle seat on long road trips. On some trips they would drag a travel trailer with them, and when they’d stop to make camp for the night, Woody would make Tom Gann set it up.
“We would stop every night and set up. He’d pull on some gloves and then tell Tom what to do,” she said. “He never used the gloves. He’d put them on and tell Tom what to do.”
His business was the primary reason for their constant movement. He would buy toys from across the country that had been imported to the states and sell them in the South. Every time he picked up a new line of toys to sell he’d get a new truck, Tom Gann said.
“The only toys I ever got were the broken toys,” Crowson said. “He had a box at the office that if they found a broken toy, they’d be in there and I could have those.”
He sold green army men, toy guns, wooden airplanes with the rubber bands — the more affordable toys, she said. Not the Barbie dolls she wanted.
“I was a daddy’s girl for sure,” she said. “I was the baby, so I was totally spoiled.”
When Crowson and her husband had baby Laura Virginia — named for Woody’s mother — he cried, she said.
“Mom said he would pay my parents — he would give them money and say they need to go out and eat — and he would baby-sit,” Laura Virginia Crowson Lester said. “I have really fond memories of being there Saturday nights and watching ‘Love Boat.’”
She said Woody and Berta would let her sleep on the couch in their bedroom and stay awake as long as she could to watch “Fantasy Island.” She never made it past the introduction.
He would pick out sugary cereals for her because her mom would only let her have Cornflakes or Cheerios as a kid. He also made sure to have a fully stocked gum drawer because she loved to chew gum.
“He also had one of the first recorders and it was a handheld one. He would let me play with it and sing and record songs,” she said.
He used that recorder to record everything she said from when she was a baby until she was five and compiled a tape named “Laura Talks.”
He took her on her first airplane ride to Disney World. The family has a picture of her sitting on the driveway in a folding chair with her suitcase waiting for him to pick her up.
“He was honest,” she said. “He was a leader in every sense of the word, whether for the community, church or his family. Anything he did you could get his word, and he was good for it. … He was very inventive and too cutting-edge for his time.”
Gann was born in Kurthwood, Louisiana, on Aug. 19, 1925. At his request, there will be no visitation or memorial service
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother, Benellon Gann Hill and Eugene Milton Gann; his wife of 64 years, Berta Marie Williams Gann; and his wife of 10 years, Charlene Kolb Gann; and his daughter, Benegene Gann Kring. He is survived by a son, Tom H. Gann and Vicki Gann; daughter, Natalie Gann Crowson and husband Charles Crowson; and Charlene’s children Steve Kolb and Anita Scoggins, and families; grandchildren Laura Virginia Crowson Lester and husband Bill Lester; Nathan Thomas Gann and wife, Crystal Gann; great-grandchildren Kate Lester, Will Lester and Laney Gann; and several nieces and nephews.
