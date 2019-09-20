More than two dozen Angelina County residents voiced their opinions on the 2020 proposed increased county property tax rate of 50 cents per $100 valuation.
Commissioners will vote on the budget and tax rate during a 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday, during which there will be time for more public comment.
Those speaking at Friday's meeting were allotted three minutes each to voice their opinions.
Most said they believe the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office should receive the raises they were promised, but thought the commissioners should have cut corners elsewhere to supplement that.
“All elected officials seem to say and promise, 'We’re going to be good stewards with your money. We’re going to control spending.' The reality of that is, all of you spend other people’s money like drunken sailors,” Kurt England said. “All of you spend money like my children do. My children that rely on me because I have a bottomless pocket.”
Tina Walker, who supports the rate increase, talked about the personal impact she said the rate would have on taxpayers. She said there were areas where the county could have worked the budget better, and also pointed out that people were combining their frustrations over the school tax rates with the county's.
“Lufkin ISD raised their tax rate by 14 cents, and I would like to hope that the same people or a similar representation fussed at the board about that. I did not,” she said. “While people are concerned about the tax raise, I would like to do the math. For a $150,000 home, the increase amounts to $9 a month to have your roads improved and your employees get a raise that haven’t had a raise in three years.”
The average home values went up to $116,042 according to the tax office. The 50-cent rate would result in an average payment of $583.11. That’s $89.34 more than was paid for the 2019 budget and would cost $7.45 more a month to cover in one year. Altogether, a property owner would have to put aside $48.59 a month to cover all their county taxes, not including school or municipal taxes.
Joan Davidson spoke on behalf of the deputies, specifically, because she works for the sheriff’s office. She said the office couldn’t afford to lose any more and that they had a hard time filling the positions they have lost because of that.
“Since those schools have started having their own officers at the schools, we were losing very good officers with a lot of years experience and a lot of training,” she said. “We spend a lot of money every year training our officers and we have a lot of good people. … These deputies, the morale, since that increase — the 2% increase — has been at a high.”
Many believed the commissioners had reached for as high of a tax rate as they could without hitting the rollback rate so that nobody could vote on it. This point was also made with the understanding that in 2020, tax revenue increases will be capped at 3.5% without voter consent, according to a May 25 Texas Tribune article on the tax reform package heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Currently, the proposed rate will levy 25.25% more in revenue. The originally proposed tax rate — which was the same rate as used in 2019 — would have increased revenue by 8.96%.
“This is the most disingenuous move you could attempt right after the majority of you were either elected or re-elected into office,” Jana Kaye said. “Please don’t think we do not see what’s going on. You propose a tax rate. You come in .01833 under the percentage that would have to go to a ballot for the public to do. That alone is not acceptable.”
Wes Tobias called the move a smash and grab to get what they need before they don’t have an option anymore.
Kaye also went after Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire and his leasing equipment budget of $226,776, asking if that money could have been used at the sheriff’s office, and mentioned Texas penal codes, which could result in the removal of any officeholder.
Many complained that the tax increase would impact those living on a fixed income and the high population living below the poverty line.
Angelina County currently faces a 20% poverty rate, with 32% of its citizens just making ends meet, according to the United Way in 2018. An estimated 55% of county citizens over 65 just make ends meet while 8% live below the poverty line, according to the same data.
Texas has property tax exemptions, however, for people with disabilities and those over 65 years old.
Many also said they believe the proposed rate would deter businesses from wanting to move to the area and that it was unfair to raise taxes in an area that has lost so much industry, arguing that the many who lost good jobs couldn’t afford to pay the tax increase.
Angie Williams said there is little to no affordable housing in the area, and this could prevent future growth in the housing market as well as the business industry.
Many agreed that the condition of the county's roads is as bad as it's ever been — a point commissioners have made as well — yet did not think providing additional money would lead to any improvements.
Terry O’Quinn said the Precinct 1 road he lives on is the worst in the county and and that the county has never had the budget to fix it in his 60 years there.
Zach Childers, who started the petition against the property tax increase that has now garnered several hundred signatures, said the county needs to consider other options, whether that would be tightening its budget or looking at increasing sales tax in the county.
He also presented them with the petition and asked them to consider it before they vote on the budget Tuesday.
