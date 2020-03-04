JazzReach has returned to Angelina County for the fifth straight year to inspire and train students about music, jazz and improv, culminating in a free community performance 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Angelina College.
“A lot of us, if not most of us, grew up in band halls just like yours,” JazzReach drummer Hans Schuman told Lufkin High School students Tuesday morning. “I’m the product of a public school education, and I was in marching band, concert band, jazz band.”
The musicians performed popular pieces like “Swinging at the Haven” by Ellis Marsalis and “Grand Central” by John Coltrane. Then they opened the floor to questions from the students.
One student asked if the musicians improvised during any part of the performances, and Schuman said all of it was improvisation.
“The bulk of what we did, probably 95% or more, was improv,” Schuman said. “In the first tune we played, ‘Swinging at the Haven,’ there’s a melody. The melody is written over a form. Then we improvise over the form, the harmonic structure of the song.”
The musicians proceeded to go further in depth about improvisation, telling the students about how the melody is perceived as a bookend to the song — something to start the song with and something to come back to after.
“When we say, ‘take a chorus,’ we mean take one lap around the form,” Schuman said.
“This is going to be the same duration as the written part that we just played, but now I’m going to use the information from the melody and the harmony to try to create a new version,” tenor saxophone player Lucas Pino said.
The musicians told the students to assess the form as they played and figure out how many measures were in the chorus. They asked the students to give them observations about their performance.
One student said the performance gave her chills. Another said jazz is feel-good music.
“Sometimes when I’m improvising, if I’m really connected to the music, it kind of feels like a dream,” Pino said. “When you dream, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense as you’re moving through it, but it totally makes sense. Anything could happen.”
One student said she noticed that when Schuman was playing drums, he used the kick drum in a different way than other genres of music. Instead of keeping time, his kick drum accented the music, she said.
“This is a great observation,” Schuman said. “What a lot of people don’t get about jazz music is that it isn’t as clear, as distinct. If you listen to it, you can tell there’s a tempo. You can tell we’re all playing together. But I wasn’t playing what might be referred to as a backbeat, a solid 2 and 4. But I was on the high hat, trying to reinforce that groove.”
Schuman hopped on the drum set and demonstrated for the students. At first, he demonstrated the groove, and then he played with alto saxophonist Christopher McBride as McBride soloed. The drums turned into more of a conversation, Pino said.
“One of the fun things about listening to jazz is you can really pay attention to almost any part of the band and it’s spontaneous and interesting. You could listen to the same track a bunch of times and focus on a different part of the track and have your mind blown,” Pino said.
Improvisational jazz is so compelling because one doesn’t know what will happen next, Schuman said. It’s like a little microcosm of life itself.
“I could totally come into my solo with a plan, but there’s this Mike Tyson quote: ‘Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face,’” Pino said. “Jazz is kind of like that. I come in with a plan, but Hans might play something different, and the plan goes out the window.
“The greatest jazz musicians are the ones who can shift the topic and follow the line of thought.”
