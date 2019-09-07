Timber Creek Church will host two grand opening services for its Nacogdoches campus at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday
The campus is about two years in the making, lead pastor Jeremy Yancey said. The inspiration for the campus and the Lufkin church’s expansion comes from a story in the Bible.
“The church is 92 years old, and there’s a story in the Bible about a woman named Sara in the Bible who gets pregnant at 90 years old,” Yancey said. “When we turned 90, we felt like God was challenging us that even though we were pretty old we were supposed to give birth to new locations across the timber country of East Texas.”
The first place the church felt called to move into was its neighbor city of Nacogdoches, Yancey said.
“Starting back in 2017, we said we have a dream to be one church in multiple locations, and our vision is to create community destinations where anyone can find and follow Jesus,” he said.
That’s when Yancey contacted long-time friend Dan Chanowski. Dan and his wife Laura were living in Wichita, Kansas, at the time, but they were drawn to the church and to East Texas.
“As Jeremy was sharing his vision for the church, I really felt like it meshed with my heart,” Chanowski said. “We’ve lived here in Nacogdoches for the last two-and-a-half years, shopping in the grocery stores, getting gas at the local gas station, hitting up Java Jacks and going to Lady Jacks volleyball games, just getting in and getting the heartbeat of the community. It didn’t take us long to fall in love with Nacogdoches, the oldest town in Texas.”
Chanowski said the thing he is most excited about for the grand opening is seeing the different faces come through his doors and getting to connect with people.
The multi-site Nacogdoches campus will offer Sunday services with practical teaching, a worship experience that meets people where they are, kids’ ministries, Starting Point classes and more for a “safe place to explore a relationship with Jesus,” Yancey said.
Though there are lots of great churches in Nacogdoches, Timber Creek Church hopes to impact the community, Yancey said.
“We simply believe that even if you’ve filled every single church auditorium on a Sunday, you don’t have enough seats to reach 30,000 people,” he said. “We are so passionate about introducing people to Jesus that we feel like there should be more empty seats for people to fill.”
They are excited to offer a space for people who haven’t tried church, people who got out of the habit of church or even people who tried church, didn’t think it was their thing and they might be willing to give it another chance, Yancey said.
Even at its old age, Timber Creek Church wants to be the most agile, flexible it can be, Yancey said.
“Even though we’re the oldest we’ve ever been, we want to be the youngest we’ve ever been because the church grows older every single day — we don’t have to work at that,” Yancey said. “We’re wanting to continue to reach every generation, but the bullseye in the middle of the target is reaching out to the next generation and creating those churches anyone can come to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.