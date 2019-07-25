Three Angelina County constables asked for more funding during presentations at Wednesday morning’s budget workshop.
Pct. 2 Constable Trae Trevathan went first. He requested a $4,000 increase to his fuel budget, which he said is the smallest among the county’s four constables. He also requested an additional $3,000 for vehicle insurance, a $200 increase from the 2019 budget. He said he had to pay that difference out of pocket last year. He also asked for $200 more for office supplies
Overall, he requested a budget of $84,079 compared to the 2019 fiscal year’s budget of $79,473.
Trevathan also brought up the possibility of equal pay among the constables; currently each constable has a different salary, as opposed to other county offices that have uniform salaries. Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison said he’d like to look at Trevathan’s point.
Pct. 3 Constable Chad Wilson requested a $3,000 increase in his fuel budget. Wilson said he had run out of his fuel budget by September of the last fiscal year, and had to pay the rest out of pocket.
“Nothing has gotten any cheaper, especially gas and the need for law enforcement,” Wilson said.
“We’re definitely shorthanded on that end, the help is needed, and I need fuel to protect and respond to my citizens’ calls.”
Wilson also spoke in favor of equal pay between the constables. He disagreed with comments made by Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman during the first budget meeting. Selman spoke about his workload increasing and the differences between each precinct. He requested $116,719 for the 2020 budget, a $24,473 increase that included a part-time assistant.
Pct. 4 Constable Ray Anthony asked for an additional $2,000 in his fuel budget. His requested budget for the FY 2020 is $82,904 as compared to $80,700 the prior year.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire asked Anthony about equal pay for the constables; Anthony supports that idea.
Airport manager Gary Letney requested a budget of $2,517,710, an increase over the 2019 budget of $2,413,161. Letney said the airport intends to access its funds to pay for the projects. He said the state has approved a game fence for the airport; the county would only be responsible for 10% of those costs. He’s also hoping to have taxiways made at the airport and is seeking approval from the state.
IT Director Gary Jordon requested a budget of $176,300 to help cover the cost of battery backups for the county. The department’s FY 2019 budget was $144,600.
County Clerk Amy Fincher requested the budget for the county’s record management remain at $293,500.
Extension agent Cary Sims requested $146,287 for his budget as opposed to $142,567 last year. The money would be use to buy new chairs at the Extension office. Judge Don Lymbery asked what would happen with the old chairs, which have been used for about 20 years. Sims said he’d be able to salvage a few, and Lymbery suggested having them taken to the senior citizen’s center.
Finally, election administrator Connie Brown said she’d like an additional employee for her office and discussed the fees of using hotspots for election locations, as well as other increases. She requested a 2020 budget of $694,788, an increase over the FY 2019 budget of $643,591.
Cheshire spoke in favor of the election department.
Following Brown’s presentation, the commissioners dismissed the workshop. Lymbery said Brown was the last who made budget requests that wanted to present before the commissioners.
