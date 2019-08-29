Maintenance supervisor Hilton Hinson on Tuesday told commissioners about improvements to the Angelina County Courthouse as part of an upcoming landscape project.
“What we’re planning on doing is a major landscape project, and what we’re keying on is the south side, which is Lufkin Avenue and the east side, which is Third Street, because when you approach the courthouse that’s the first view you get,” Hinson said.
The project was approved two years ago, Hinson said during his presentation. County Judge Don Lymbery noted the county made transfers of $11,000 to fund the landscape project, which he estimates should begin toward the end of September or the first October depending on the weather. USA Landscaping made the winning bid for the project.
Hinson showed commissioners images of areas around the courthouse’s exterior targeted for improvement.
Removing broken bricks and disorderly vegetation were a priority in some locations, while other areas of concern focus on sprucing up shrubbery with more plants and better colors. Flowerbeds are to be installed at several spots, the trees will have their dead limbs removed and holes and uneven spots in the ground will be leveled.
Hinson also said the project calls for repairing the irrigation system for the flowerbeds.
“It’s something I’ve discussed with several people,” Hinson said. “It’s something they’re excited about, I’m excited about. We’re not going to get a new courthouse, but we can make the one we have look presentable.”
The project also will contribute to repairs for the courthouse’s fountain.
