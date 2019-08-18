In Texas and across the country, the role of a school counselor has experienced many changes over the years.
“Gone are the days of school counselors sitting in their office simply handing out college applications, making schedule changes for students who want to drop a class or waiting for a crisis to occur,” the American School Counselor Association’s website reads. “Today’s school counselors are vital members of the education team. They help all students in the areas of academic achievement, career and social/emotional development, ensuring today’s students become the productive, well-adjusted adults of tomorrow.”
Six statewide studies conducted by the ASCA revealed students who have greater access to school counselors and comprehensive school counseling programs are more likely to succeed academically and behaviorally in school, especially for students in high-poverty schools.
Similar studies say that intentional efforts by school counselors can help reduce the racial disparities in courses like the Advanced Placement program; make a significant difference in reducing the achievement gap with Latino students with limited English proficiency; effectively assist underachieving students using a small group intervention; encourage more informed college decision-making for graduating high school students; and more.
Deidra Harrison, Lufkin ISD’s executive director of student services, said LISD is blessed to have a counselor on every campus and more on the secondary campuses.
Julie McManus, director of counseling, oversees all the counselors, and behavioral specialist Karen Gay focuses on correcting behavioral issues and providing mental help to students, starting at the younger campuses and moving up.
“You can look at a job duty description (for a counselor), but you do what you’ve got to do to meet the needs of the students,” McManus said. “You’re going to meet the needs of your students, wherever you are.”
Gay said one of the important parts of her position is making sure there is consistency in the counseling among different campuses, especially because some younger students will change schools frequently through the year because they move.
“The support follows the student, regardless of where they go, and if they leave our district, there’s actually a file folder that lists whatever supports that student had behaviorally,” she said.
One of these programs is called Quiet Start, a program on 11 campuses that allows groups of students a structured, calm, nurturing, supported beginning to their day, Gay said. No matter what school a student may transfer to, they will have the same program.
“It has helped so many students get off on the right foot,” she said. “They have that dedicated person who becomes that support for that student who might not have it at home.”
At the high school, each grade level has one counselor who follows them as they age.
“The counselors are really able to get to know their students,” McManus said. “It’s incredibly beneficial. When I was a grade-level counselor, I came in for that particular year as the senior counselor for that group. Not having known the students, I was able to really identify and get to know those kids just in that one year. Had I had them the three previous years ... you really get to know their needs, their wants, their story. It’s like they are yours for those four years.”
Beyond district-wide trainings like Mental Health First Aid, the district has been the one spearheading these changes, not the state, Harrison said.
“We have a very supportive administrative staff,” Harrison said. “Our board has been behind us on everything we need if they think it’s what’s in the best interest of the child.”
McManus said LISD is also fortunate because counselors do not oversee testing.
“They may be involved in testing, but they’re not the organizers, they’re not having to spend all of their time with that,” she said.
While schools in Angelina County may have many similarities, they also have many differences, including size and resources.
Huntington Middle School counselor Chandler Lowther said that while dealing with time-consuming things like testing and registration may be difficult, her students’ mental health will never be on the back burner.
“My mindset is that I can do paperwork early or late, but I can only see students from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. so they are the priority,” Lowther said.
Time management and multitasking are key to accomplishing the crazy to-do list, she said. For example, she might speak to a student who is failing a class while cleaning out their locker and finding missing assignments.
“Both things needed to be done, I just did them at the same time,” Lowther said. “I have built into my days times where small groups and single pull-outs are my main focus. Often times kids that are in the hallways frantically looking for a writing utensil don’t actually need a pen, they need a hug. It is hard to succeed academically when your world at home is falling apart.”
Similarly, Huntington High School counselor Sherri Flynt said her mission changes to meet the needs and demands of each one of her students.
“These changes can take place daily, weekly, and so on,” Flynt said. “As a classroom teacher, my mission was to hone in on the strengths of each one of the students that I taught. I was to address the educational needs of those that walked through the doors of my classroom. As a school counselor, my mission is to address the physical, emotional and mental needs of all the students that walk the halls at HHS. That is a huge change in today’s world.”
Growing up, school counselors were mostly known as the guidance counselor, or the person who made the schedule from year to year, she said. Now school counselors must be ready to actively listen, provide emotional support and positive feedback, as well as advocate for those who struggle in and out of the classroom.
Huntington Intermediate School counselor Katie Stover said the interaction with others often extends far beyond the doors of the actual campus a school counselor serves, and that is exactly what she loves about her job.
“Helping students and their families, working closely with staff members and being involved in the community are some of the greatest joys about this career,” Stover said. “In the same notion, one of the most difficult things is growing attached to students and their families, but then the time comes that they must move on from your campus. Even though this is exactly what you want as a school counselor, it can really affect you.”
However, seeing the students thrive as they continue their education makes a counselor realize why they do what they do every day, she said. Stover referenced a quote by Confucius:
“Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
“Becoming a school counselor has definitely become one of the biggest blessings about being a part of education,” Stover said.
