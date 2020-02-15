Candidates vying for elected positions in Angelina County submitted their most recent campaign finance reports to the county clerk’s office on Feb. 3.
■ In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Greg Sanches will face challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, incumbent Greg Harrison will face Steve Allen and John Vaughn.
■ In the Precinct 2 constable race, incumbent Trae Trevathan will face Danny Anders and Dennis Cochran.
Sanches received $50 in unitemized contributions between Jan. 1 and Jan. 23. He spent $4,253.87 in that time, $76.44 of which was not itemized.
On Feb. 7, his total political contributions maintained as of the last day of the reporting period were $2,031.73.
Sanches spent $4,177.43 at MSG PR on Jan. 14, for consulting and advertising, which included the creation of signs, cards, brochures and hats.
Free received no political contributions between Jan. 15-31. He also spent no money and has no outstanding loans.
Holley received $3,410 in political contributions between Jan. 1-Feb. 3, $60 of which was in payments of $50 or less, $1,790 given as a non-monetary contribution.
He spent $5,511.15 in that time.
On Feb. 3 — the last day of reporting — he maintained $2,389.01 of his contributions and had a $50 principal on an outstanding loan he gave to himself on Aug. 22, 2019.
Those who contributed to him were:
■ At an undisclosed date in January, Holley received contributions from: Hayden Daughtery, $100, and Dale Gore, $100.
■ Mary Ann Whitaker, $100 on Jan. 3.
■ On Jan. 9, Holley received contributions from: Nicole Register, $500, and Scott Davis, $100.
■ Patrick Holley, $100 on Jan. 12.
■ On Jan. 20, Holley received contributions from: Carl Polk Jr., $750, and Krystal Crick, $100.
■ On Jan. 23, Holley received contributions from: Stephen Raley, $500, and Wes Suiter, $500.
■ On Feb. 1, Holley received contributions from: Kent Henson, $500, and a non-monetary contribution from 58 Junction Mobile Cafe/Robert Truett worth $1,790 for catering at a meet-the-candidate event.
During that time period, Holley spent:
■ $164.24 for T-posts and tie downs for campaign signs from Lowe’s on Jan. 1.
■ $17.82 for tie downs for campaign signs from Harbor Freight on Jan. 2.
■ Eight dollars for a banking service fee from UBank on Jan. 7.
■ $1,553.93 for campaign signs at Pineywoods Printing Co on Jan. 10.
■ $311.22 for campaign signs at Pineywoods Printing Co on Jan. 20.
■ $300 for a space rental for meet the candidate to the city of Lufkin on Jan. 20.
■ $732.28 for advertising to The Lufkin Daily News on Jan. 24.
■ $187.62 and $170.76 as separate purchases for meet-the-candidate decorations from Amazon on Jan. 28, 2019.
■ $1,681.61 for political banners and $282.65 at Halo Branded Solutions in Chicago on Jan. 29.
■ $79.82 for T-posts to put campaign signs on from Lowe’s on Feb. 2.
■ $21.20 as a PayPal Payment fee on Feb. 2.
Trevathan has received no political contributions between Jan. 16, and Feb. 3. He has a $375 principal left on his personal loan to pay the filing fee to the Angelina County Republican Party to run for office.
Cochran received $45 in political contributions between Jan. 1, and Feb. 3. He spent $768.08 in that time and he has $1,000 principal remaining from a personal loan.
He had $396.19 left from political contributions as of Feb. 3.
Melanie Reece contributed $45 on Jan. 8.
During that time period, Cochran spent:
■ $6 as a checking fee to Angelina Savings Bank on Jan. 6.
■ $540.17 for advertising to Lufkin Printing Company on Jan. 15.
■ $221.91 for advertising to Lufkin Printing Company on Jan. 24.
Anders received $300 in political contributions between Jan. 1, and Jan. 23. He spent $137.39 in that time.
Those who made contributions to him during an undisclosed time in January included: himself, $100; Bobby Fitts, $100; and Sherman Collins, $100.
During that time period, Anders spent:
■ An undisclosed amount at an undisclosed time for banners from Lufkin Printing Company.
Harrison received $1,000 in contributions between Jan 1, and Jan. 23. He spent $1,906.39 during that time and maintained $83.67 of his political contributions as of Feb. 3.
He made $109.40 in political expenditures from personal funds.
Those who contributed to him were:
■ Allen and Shanon Loggins, Jr., $500 on Jan. 13.
■ Simon W. Henderson III, $500 on Jan. 21.
During that time period, Harrison spent:
■ $828.11 for yard signs and banners and $140.73 for banners from Real Graphics on Jan. 2.
■ $521.16 for yard signs and banners from Real Graphics on Jan. 20.
■ $211.09 for banners from Real Graphics on Jan. 22.
He also spent $109.40 for yard signs and banners from Real Graphics on Jan. 20 using money from his personal account.
Allen received no political contributions between Jan. 16, and Feb. 3. He spent $21.04 during that time.
On Feb. 3, he maintained $628.28 from his political contributions. He still has an outstanding balance of $2,750 on a loan.
He spent $21.04 on Facebook advertising on Jan. 31.
The Lufkin Daily News did not receive a campaign finance report for John Vaughn.
