The 2019 Heritage Festival at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Plaza hosted a variety of groups to give East Texans a taste of different cultures.
“I think Lufkin is unique with its diversity and different cultures and we wanted to pay tribute to those and offer a wide variety to our citizens and were able to showcase that,” Brant Lee, the director of convention center and The Pines Theater for the city of Lufkin, said.
The festival showcased food trucks, vendors and three different performances: an interactive drum performance by Starr Ave. Co., Los Lenadores from Stephen F. Austin State University and the Ketzaly Dancers. They also had some bounce houses and a face-painting stand for children to enjoy.
Gael Rodrigues, 8, was most excited to learn about cultures and for the bouncy castles, he said.
“I’m here to celebrate the heritage,” he said. “I’m planning, when I grow up, to go to Mexico.”
His family is originally from Mexico, his mom came from Mexico, one of her brothers is still living there and another also lives in Lufkin.
Casey Muze, the founder of Starr Ave. Co. and UNITY in the comUNITY, brought a variety of drums to give visitors a chance to slow down their day and enjoy being creative, he said.
“I’m a drummer, I used to beat on my mom’s pots and pans when I was little,” he said. “I just decided to randomly allow people the opportunity to create.”
Drums are just one of the things they do, he said. They give people an opportunity to engage with interactive artists, folks who create Salvadorian Latin music or other cultures, he said.
Johnny Giles, the president of the Concerned Black Men, was there to advertise opportunities and events with his organization. They gave a Scholarship Gala coming up in December where they are helping students from local schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.