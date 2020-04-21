Age: 19
School: Zavalla High School
College/professional plans: I'm going to pursue a nursing degree at Angelina College.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? One time after a game, we were getting back onto the bus and my friend stepped into a water meter and flooded the whole street.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Twitter of course. There are some funny videos on that app.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? "You're Gonna Miss This" by Trace Adkins. That song is such an eye opener and hits home.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would add more seasonings. I would also add more meals made from scratch.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? My hometown is very small, but it has its perks. If anyone in my community is in need, we all come together without any hesitation.
Have you changed since freshman year? Definitely. My mindset has evolved dramatically academic-wise, and I've learned not to listen to what people think of me.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? Bullying for sure. Bullying is a hot topic these days, looking different or acting different does not mean you should be treated differently.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Take it all in because before you know it, it'll be over and you'll be walking across the stage.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Bridges because she has always pushed me to be the best person I could be and has never given up on me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.