Lufkin High School senior Andrew Adams has become the second high schooler in LHS history to receive a perfect score on the American College Testing entrance exam.
Andrew said he was pretty excited when he heard the news.
“The scores were released late at night, so I couldn’t really tell anyone except for my parents,” he said. “My mom was out of town on a trip, so I Face-timed her in the middle of the night.”
The perfect 36 is the rarest score, with just 0.195% of students attaining it. The test is one of the accepted standards for college entrance and includes English, math, reading and science.
The test is a marathon and is mentally exhausting, he said. He recommends taking the full practice test on paper, not online. However, going above and beyond with one’s studies from a young age is the best help.
“I took three four-hour practice tests, but the main preparation was done in the classroom, not the night before the test,” Andrew said. “I’ve worked hard in my classes for as long as I can remember, and that is what best prepared me.”
Andrew is involved with robotics, the LHS STEM Program and computer science UIL. He is also working with Lockheed Martin through an internship.
Andrew said he would like to attend Rice University in Houston to major in computer science, and he hopes the score will increase his chances to be accepted. His dream career would be a software designer.
For those who want to become lifelong learners, Andrew had the following advice:
“Always be eager to participate in class. Don’t be afraid to be wrong because when you are, people will correct you and you’ll become smarter. Most importantly, stay humble because you can’t learn anything if you think you know everything.”
Andrew’s parents are Andy and Sheila Adams of Lufkin.
