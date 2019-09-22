Los Leñadores is a new student-led mariachi band at Stephen F. Austin State University that will be performing at the Texas State Forest Festival for the first time from 2-4 p.m. today.
“I grew up an hour south of San Antonio, and down there it’s very common for the schools to have mariachi groups,” founder Danny Chavera said. “At my high school, they had just created one my eighth-grade year. When I got to high school, I started playing, and I loved it.”
As a music major, Chavera has to do a lot of work with his primary instrument, the tuba.
“Sometimes it can get stressful, so what I really liked about mariachi was that I still got to do music, but I got to do it away from the horn, and I got to have fun,” he said.
The atmosphere of a mariachi concert is different than a lot of other musical performances, Chavera said. It is a lot more laid back, a lot more fun.
Los Leñadores have a two-hour set with 20-25 songs ranging from very traditional mariachi songs to modern music like songs from the movie “Coco.” Chavera said he looks forward to seeing people’s reactions at their performance today.
“Growing up, I always associated mariachi with my parents, like, ‘Oh that’s older people music,’” he said. “Now that I’ve been playing with it for about a year now, I can definitely appreciate the music, the writing and stuff like this.”
The group is going into its second year. It got started after Chavera posted an info sheet asking interested musicians to join for a practice. Their premiere performance was at a gala for a Latina organization on campus.
This summer they started doing private events, and Chavera said he was amazed at the interest.
“We came across a decent amount of people who told me that they grew up surrounded by this type of music,” Chavera said. “They told me how big of a deal it was to them, and to hear another group here means a lot to them.”
One woman requested their performance for her 80th birthday. She told them she loved listening to mariachi when she was little, and she didn’t think she would be able to hear another mariachi group before she passed on.
“Our main goal is trying to give a service to or give back to this community,” Chavera said. “I would love for people to know they can have mariachi, whether it be a private event or festival or whatever.”
Los Leñadores can be contacted on their Facebook page. They also have videos on YouTube.
