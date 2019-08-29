Billy Ray Pegues, 41, has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery in connection with last week’s robbery of Whataburger on North Timberland Drive.
Early in the morning of Aug. 19, a black male wearing a light brown cap, black do-rag over his face, dark slacks and a long-sleeved camo T-shirt with a sleeveless black jersey with a “3” on the back entered the Whataburger and silently passed a note to a cashier while displaying a black pistol in his waistband.
The note read, “Don't make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me."
The suspect filled a small black bag with money from the cash register and fled on foot toward the rear door. No one was harmed in the incident.
Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said detectives traced the crime to Pegues after his fingerprint was matched to the back of the note from an FBI database. His handwriting was then compared to a sample from the Gregg County Jail where he had previously served time.
Pegues was living on East Bremond Street close to the Whataburger restaurant. He was arrested without incident outside the Angelina County Juvenile Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.